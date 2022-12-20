When Does “Grey's Anatomy” Season 19 Return To Disney+? (UK … – What's On Disney Plus

One of the most popular shows on Disney+ in many countries, including the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, is the ABC Signature Studios series, “Grey’s Anatomy”. The show is constantly at the top of the trending chart, and the latest season is exclusive to Disney+ in these countries.

Picking up six months after the season 18 finale, season 19 sees five new interns join the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, with Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis joining the cast.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, “Grey’s Anatomy” is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 19th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

So far, the first six episodes of the nineteenth season have already been released on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, but you might be wondering when more new episodes are arriving.

The good news, is that the show will be returning in early 2023, as the show is currently on its mid-season break, which is normal for the show. But usually, for example, in the UK, Sky used to hold back the early episodes so that the show could air weekly without interruptions, but now Disney is only releasing new episodes a week or two after the US, when the US goes on a break, we also now get a break too.

Disney has confirmed that the show will return in the United States on the 23rd of February, 2023.

However, a Disney+ release date for the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland hasn’t yet been confirmed. Since the Disney+ release schedule for the first portion of the latest season was a little delayed, it might be a week or two later for fans to wait in these countries.

With most seasons having over 20 episodes, when the show does return from its mid-season break, we should hopefully see brand new episodes released weekly on Disney+ through spring to early summer.

There is also going to be a major change for this new season, as the show’s main star, Ellen Pompeo, is also only going to be starring in eight episodes this season, while she films a new Hulu/Star Original series.

The first eighteen seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” are available to stream on Disney+, along with the spin-off shows, “Station 19” and “Private Practice”.



Are you looking forward to the return of “Grey’s Anatomy”?

Sign up For Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+ & Hulu) Now

source