Bitcoin Price Prints Bearish Technical Pattern, Why It Could Continue Lower – newsbtc.com

Bitcoin price declined heavily and traded below $17,000. BTC is consolidating losses and remains at a risk of more losses below the $16,500 support.

Bitcoin price restarted a fresh decline from the $18,400 zone resistance zone. BTC gained pace below the $17,500 and $17,200 support levels. The bears even pushed it below the $17,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

It tested the $16,500 support zone. A low is formed near $16,541 and the price is now consolidating losses. It climbed a few points higher and traded above the $16,700 level.

Bitcoin price is now trading below $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $16,800 zone. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $16,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The first major resistance is near the $17,000 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $18,387 swing high to $16,541 swing low.



Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $17,000 resistance might call for a move towards the $17,500 resistance. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $18,387 swing high to $16,541 swing low. The next major resistance is near $17,800, above which the price might gain pace and rise towards the $18,000 level.

If bitcoin fails to clear the $17,000 resistance, there could be more downsides. An immediate support on the downside is near the $16,600 level.

The next major support is near the $16,500 zone. A downside break below the $16,500 support might call more losses. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $16,000 support in the near term. Any more losses might send the price towards $15,500.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $16,600, followed by $16,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $16,800, $17,000 and $17,500.

