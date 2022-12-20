Hulu price hike – here's how much a subscription will cost – KYW

As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.

Hulu continues to eke out a space in a crowded marketplace, aided as of late by its bundling with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. But some customers still choose to subscribe to Hulu by itself.

And while the larger bundle prices will remain steady, it’s those standalone subscriptions that will see an increase.

The price hike will affect both the ad-supported and ad-free tiers that Hulu offers, with the version with commercials rising by $1 per month and the ad-free version climbing by $2 per month.

That brings the new monthly price for ad-supported Hulu to $7.99 (or $79.99 for a year). The commercial-free edition runs $14.99 per month.

In addition to original content like the award-winning ongoing series The Handmaid’s Tale and recent summer sensation The Bear, the service began offering a live streaming component in 2017 and earlier this year was named Best Live Streaming Service by U.S. News.

