LambdaTest launches support for macOS Ventura on its continuous testing platform on the cloud – Yahoo Finance

The company is one of the first cloud testing platforms to release support for macOS Ventura as soon as the stable version was released by Apple to enable customers to seamlessly test on the latest version

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest , a leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has launched support for macOS Ventura operating system for both real-time and automation testing platforms. This now enables developers and testers to test their websites and web applications for compatibility with the latest Apple OS .

macOS Ventura is the latest release of macOS, Apple’s desktop operating system for Mac computers. It is the 19th release from Apple and was launched on October 24, 2022.

macOS Ventura has new productivity tools and continuity features. Among the interesting updates is the Stage Manager. It automatically organizes apps and windows thereby helping users to concentrate on the task at hand and still see everything in a single glance.

“We want to ensure the quickest possible access to new releases, be it for desktops or devices. An up-to-date stable operating systems, versions, and devices are of immense value to our customers as they can test without any hassle,” said Mayank Bhola, cofounder and head of product, LambdaTest. “We were also supporting the macOS Ventura beta version and we immediately launched the stable version as soon as it was made live by Apple. Our commitment to our customers is our speed and agility in adapting to the latest in the market.”

LambdaTest has also recently launched HyperExecute , a next-gen smart test orchestration platform that helps testers and developers run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and testers ship code faster. Over 10,000+ customers and 1+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers,

real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut

down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

