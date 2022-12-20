iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus price cut; Get flat Rs. 10000 off – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

iPhone 14 is now available at an effective price of ₹68,900 with Maple’s Christmas discount of Rs. 6,000 and HDFC cashback of ₹5,000. The discount on iPhone 14 is applicable across all the stores and online. With the latest offers, the price of iPhone 14 comes down by nearly 14 per cent. This has been the highest discount ever since the launch of the new iPhone.

There are additional benefits at stores such as high exchange value on existing smartphones or iPhone, along with further exchange bonus from Apple. For example, iPhone 14 can cost as low as ₹37,900 with an exchange value of iPhone 11 at ₹25,000 and ₹6,000 as an exchange bonus, along with this Maple discount of ₹6,000 and additional HDFC cashback of Rs. 5,000.

The Apple Premium Reseller’s Christmas offers are valid on all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Customers looking for a higher variant can get flat Rs. 10,000 off on iPhone 14 512GB variant, bringing the discount to a whooping over flat 9 per cent. In addition, a customer can benefit from further Apple discounts in-store.

A customer looking to buy the iPhone 14 on EMI can get it for just Rs. 2,870 per month. The no cost EMI for 24 months is applicable on select bank offers. Maple discount and instant cashback from the bank is applicable on purchase of iPhone 14 with EMI options.

