Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select and 11 More Platforms Available for Rs 175 – TelecomTalk



There are many OTT (over-the-top) platforms in the market today. Getting a subscription to all of them can be a very expensive affair. Also, tracking the subscriptions can be very hard because you can’t really remember all the platforms that you are paying for. Thus, OTT aggregation services can be a good option for consumers. There are multiple players in India that are offering such services now. One of the major players in the space is Tata Play. Tata Play’s Binge is the company’s OTT aggregation service. With Tata Play Binge, users in India can get access to multiple platforms for a very low cost.

Tata Play Binge has multiple plans priced at Rs 59, Rs 125, Rs 175, Rs 299 and Rs 999. The Rs 175 plan can hit the sweet spot for many users in the country. This is because it brings access to substantial platforms at a very low cost. With the Rs 175 plan, users get access to the following platforms – EpicON, MXPlayer, Docubay, Voot Kids, Chaupal, Disney+ Hotstar, Planet Marathi, Hoichoi, Voot Select, ZEE5, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Hungama, and NammaFlix.

These are 14 platforms that will be bundled for just Rs 175. The best thing is that you don’t even need to be a Tata Play subscriber. You can purchase the subscription to the platform even if you don’t own Tata Play Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB). There’s a Tata Play Binge mobile app available for both iOS and Android devices that you can download, log in, and simply purchase the subscription.

In case you don’t want to recharge every month, then you can also opt for the Rs 999 yearly plan, which will give you access to 11 applications, and you will be able to play content on mobile and the web with this plan.

