What is Mazars? Meet the accounting firm rocking the crypto world that previously ditched Trump – Yahoo Finance

Mazars has found itself in the headlines again this year after confirming it’s pausing work for crypto clients, including Crypto.com, KuCoin, and Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.
The news rocking the cryptocurrency world comes after the accounting firm in February backed away from another high-profile client — former President Donald Trump.
On Friday, Mazars told Yahoo Finance that it "paused its activity relating to the provision of Proof of Reserves Reports for entities in the cryptocurrency sector due to concerns regarding the way these reports are understood by the public."
Here’s what else to know about the accounting firm.
Mazars is an international professional service firm that provides various financial services, including audit (49%), tax (16%), and outsourcing (16%), according to the firm’s 2020/2021 transparency report.
It operates in 90 countries but the majority of its offices and professionals are located in the European region. Mazars has 12 offices in the U.S., including in California, New York, Texas, and Florida.
In 2021, Mazars reported a fee income of $2.22 billion ( €2.1 billion).
Mazars issued proof-of-reserve reports (PoR) for cryptocurrency exchange clients. The purpose of PoR reports is to verify that there are enough assets held by exchanges to back customer balances.
“It’s something that has been mentioned more and more since the FTX collapse,” said Romain Dillet, senior writer at TechCrunch. “Basically it’s like saying, ‘here’s what I have in my wallet and here’s what my customers hold on my exchange.’”
Ultimately, the exchanges wanted to provide customers with assurance.
“If everybody tries to withdraw everything at the same time, exchanges with reserves that are higher than customer deposits will be able to process all withdrawal requests,” Dillet said.
For instance, Binance explained its PoR system after the FTX fallout on its site and showed a 101% Bitcoin reserve ratio. Crypto.com also posted its Mazars PoR report on its website with an option to verify customer funds.
However, the Mazars PoR report specifically noted that these are not financial audit engagements and the firm does not express an opinion or assurance conclusion.
The Mazars report on Binance’s BTC reserve is no longer available on the firm’s website. Mazars removed all proof-of-reserve reports for cryptocurrency exchanges, according to TechCrunch, and Mazars currently does not list “cryptocurrency” or “blockchain technology” as industries it serves on its website.
After issuing PoR reports for Cyrpto.com and KuCoin earlier this month, Mazars said it’s suspending these reports over concerns on how the reports are interpreted by the public., according to a statement it provided to Yahoo Finance.
“Proof of Reserves Reports are performed in accordance with Reporting Standards relevant to an Agreed Upon Procedures report,” according to the statement. “They do not constitute either an assurance or an audit opinion on subject matter. Instead, they report limited findings based on the agreed procedures performed on the subject matter at a historical point in time.
Earlier this year, Mazars cut ties with another notable client, former President Donald Trump and his family business.
Trump used Mazars as his longtime accounting firm, its services included issuing statements of financial condition for the former president. These statements included the valuations of Mr. Trump’s assets, including real estate properties. However, in a letter to the Trump Organization in February, William Kelley, Mazars U.S. general counsel, said Trump’s financial statements from June 30, 2011, to June 30, 2020, “should no longer be relied upon.”
The accounting firm also said they will no longer provide any services to Trump and his businesses.
Mazars, like every other accounting firm and its CPAs, is obligated to uphold standards such as good faith, due professional care, and public interest.
Firms have the legal responsibility to ensure financials are appropriately stated. Otherwise, clients, investors, or third parties who rely on their work can sue for negligence or fraud.
Accounting companies in the past had collapsed due to bad audits. Arthur Andersen, once a “Big 5”’ accounting firm along with PwC, KPMG, EY, and Deloitte, collapsed in 2002 due to its involvement in the Enron scandal.
Andersen turned a blind eye when Enron Corp. misreported financials to mislead investors. The leading audit partner failed to report issues to the company Board and tried to cover up the fraud amid an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Mazars reminded the Trump Organization that “Mazars performed its work in accordance with professional standards” in its breakup letter in February. Mazars again reminded the public of its adherence to reporting standards as it suspends cryptocurrency-related work.
Mazars has not provided further information on its suspension decision to Yahoo Finance.
Rebecca is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube
A new straw poll revealed participants at Turning Point Action's AmFest want a change in leadership at the RNC and backed Harmeet Dhillion over Ronna McDaniel.
A cousin of the corrections officer praised his dedication to his job, wife and family.
The new positions will pay an average $43 hourly rate and include web developers, marketing specialists and sales and customer service personnel.
French auditing firm Mazars, which had published proof-of-reserves for Binance and other exchanges, on Friday announced it cut ties with its clients in the crypto industry.
Binance, the world's largest exchange by trading volume, has faced billions of dollars in net outflows recently, after rival exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy and decreased investor confidence in the crypto markets. Nansen analyst Andrew Thurman discusses the latest developments and what he's seeing on-chain.
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial; Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63; Tom Cruise teases “biggest stunt in cinema history” in new ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ featurette. (Dec. 20)
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack held its final public meeting Monday, issuing unprecedented criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump.
The FBI has assigned additional FBI agents to investigate the unsolved, Nov. 13 murders of four students in their home near the University of Idaho campus, according to Moscow police.
(Bloomberg) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged 268%, adding about $2.9 billion to its market value, after a late-stage clinical trial of its drug candidate met the main goals in patients with a type of liver disease.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normal
Ashley Graham starts chain reaction of body positivity posts on Twitter, tells fans to "quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far."
Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.
Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.
These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.
The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes
Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue — but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).
Yahoo Finance Live looks at Tesla stock amid analyst downgrades tied to Elon Musk's new involvement in Twitter.
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights stock tickers making moves in after-hours trading.
The liberal senator wrote to Tesla's board, inquiring about Musk, amid a revolt among individual investors.
Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,
In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]
What is Mazars? Meet the accounting firm rocking the crypto world that previously ditched Trump – Yahoo Finance
Mazars has found itself in the headlines again this year after confirming it’s pausing work for crypto clients, including Crypto.com, KuCoin, and Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.