China Startup Hopes Methane-Powered Rocket Will Beat SpaceX to … – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets Asia. Live from Hong Kong, bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news information as it happens.

Bloomberg Law speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news. The show examines all aspects of the legal profession, from intellectual property to criminal law, from bankruptcy to securities law, drawing on the deep research tools of BloombergLaw.com and BloombergBNA.com. Reporters from Bloomberg’s Washington, D.C. bureau are prominently featured as they offer analysis of policy and legal issues.

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business hosted by Ed Ludlow from San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York.

China Small Business Confidence Still Falling Despite Reopening

Surprise BOJ Move Will Help Ease Japan’s Mounting Energy Crisis

New Zealand Consumer Sentiment Drops to Record Low as Rates Rise

US Rent Inflation Is Slowing Fast in New Index Built by Fed Team

Chile Needs More Belt-Tightening Before Any Rate Cut, Central Bank Chief Says

Wells Fargo’s Problems Are Far From Over Even After Record $3.7 Billion Settlement

Korea Early Trade Shows Further Export Drop as Global Woes Mount

Musk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor Found

Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

UK Orders Firm Linked to Russians to Sell Broadband Provider

Trump’s Tax Returns to Take Few Days to Be Redacted for Release

Peru Orders Mexico’s Ambassador Expelled Over ‘Interference’

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Sinks to Two-Year Low

Billionaire Ishbia Nears $4 Billion Deal for NBA’s Phoenix Suns

Review: The Silent Film Era Roars Again in ‘Babylon’

Rapper-actor Common Revels in His Broadway Stage Debut

Americans Are Buying Less Useless Stuff for Christmas

Australia-China Tension Is a Case of World War II Deja Vu

Shipping’s Oil Era Is Coming to an End

China’s Hasty Reopening Is a Risky Bet That Beijing Can Control the Narrative

Apple Investors’ Loyalty Is Rewarded With a $454 Billion Gift

Child Care Faces $24 Billion Fiscal Cliff as Pandemic Aid Ends

Texas Demands Aid From Biden as Freeze Threatens Border Cities

Where the Taliban’s College Ban Fits in the History of Afghan Women

New Zealand Farm-Emissions Tax to Be Lowest Possible, Ardern Says

Australia to Spend $5.2 Billion on Renewable-Power Grid Upgrade

Hackers Rigged the JFK Airport Taxi Line — And Scored $10 a Ride, Prosecutors Say

When Buses Are Free But Trains Aren’t

Homeowners Dominate Local Political Leadership. That’s Bad for Renters.

Hedge Funds Are Questioning Crypto’s Future (Podcast)

Jane Street Culture: A View Into SBF’s Roots (Podcast)

Crypto.com’s World Cup Win Is Overshadowed by FTX Industry Chaos

A Chinese startup seeking to be the country’s answer to SpaceX is preparing a satellite launch that could beat Elon Musk’s company and other rivals by relying on the next generation of rocket fuel.

LandSpace Technology Corp. expected to launch an uncrewed rocket that burns a combination of liquid methane and liquid oxygen to put its payload into orbit on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter. By Wednesday evening in China, it wasn’t clear if the launch had taken place, or if it had been successful.

