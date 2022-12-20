China Startup Hopes Methane-Powered Rocket Will Beat SpaceX to … – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets Asia. Live from Hong Kong, bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news information as it happens.
Bloomberg Law speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news. The show examines all aspects of the legal profession, from intellectual property to criminal law, from bankruptcy to securities law, drawing on the deep research tools of BloombergLaw.com and BloombergBNA.com. Reporters from Bloomberg’s Washington, D.C. bureau are prominently featured as they offer analysis of policy and legal issues.
The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business hosted by Ed Ludlow from San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York.
China Small Business Confidence Still Falling Despite Reopening
Surprise BOJ Move Will Help Ease Japan’s Mounting Energy Crisis
New Zealand Consumer Sentiment Drops to Record Low as Rates Rise
US Rent Inflation Is Slowing Fast in New Index Built by Fed Team
Chile Needs More Belt-Tightening Before Any Rate Cut, Central Bank Chief Says
Wells Fargo’s Problems Are Far From Over Even After Record $3.7 Billion Settlement
Korea Early Trade Shows Further Export Drop as Global Woes Mount
Musk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor Found
Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat
UK Orders Firm Linked to Russians to Sell Broadband Provider
Trump’s Tax Returns to Take Few Days to Be Redacted for Release
Peru Orders Mexico’s Ambassador Expelled Over ‘Interference’
Elon Musk’s Net Worth Sinks to Two-Year Low
Billionaire Ishbia Nears $4 Billion Deal for NBA’s Phoenix Suns
Review: The Silent Film Era Roars Again in ‘Babylon’
Rapper-actor Common Revels in His Broadway Stage Debut
Americans Are Buying Less Useless Stuff for Christmas
Australia-China Tension Is a Case of World War II Deja Vu
Shipping’s Oil Era Is Coming to an End
China’s Hasty Reopening Is a Risky Bet That Beijing Can Control the Narrative
Apple Investors’ Loyalty Is Rewarded With a $454 Billion Gift
Child Care Faces $24 Billion Fiscal Cliff as Pandemic Aid Ends
Texas Demands Aid From Biden as Freeze Threatens Border Cities
Where the Taliban’s College Ban Fits in the History of Afghan Women
New Zealand Farm-Emissions Tax to Be Lowest Possible, Ardern Says
Australia to Spend $5.2 Billion on Renewable-Power Grid Upgrade
Hackers Rigged the JFK Airport Taxi Line — And Scored $10 a Ride, Prosecutors Say
When Buses Are Free But Trains Aren’t
Homeowners Dominate Local Political Leadership. That’s Bad for Renters.
Hedge Funds Are Questioning Crypto’s Future (Podcast)
Jane Street Culture: A View Into SBF’s Roots (Podcast)
Crypto.com’s World Cup Win Is Overshadowed by FTX Industry Chaos
A Chinese startup seeking to be the country’s answer to SpaceX is preparing a satellite launch that could beat Elon Musk’s company and other rivals by relying on the next generation of rocket fuel.
LandSpace Technology Corp. expected to launch an uncrewed rocket that burns a combination of liquid methane and liquid oxygen to put its payload into orbit on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter. By Wednesday evening in China, it wasn’t clear if the launch had taken place, or if it had been successful.
