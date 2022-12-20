Apple distributes first iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura … – Notebookcheck.net

Earlier this week, Apple issued iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1 and macOS 13 Ventura. However, the company is now ready to move the next major updates for all three operating systems to its public beta channel. Accordingly, Apple has released iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1 Ventura, should you wish to try any update before they reach stable status. As with any beta build, we would not recommend installing Beta 1 of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1 Ventura on a daily driver.
According to Apple, iOS 16.2 receives minor upgrades, including an improved Home app that should perform reliably in a set-up with several connected devices. By contrast, iPadOS 16.2 Beta 1 adds more features, such as the option of using Stage Manager on an external display. Unfortunately, Apple continues to claim this feature will only work on iPads with the Apple M1 or the Apple M2, not the A12X Bionic or the A12Z Bionic. By contrast, Apple changed its tune for Stage Manager on an iPad’s display.
Meanwhile, iPadOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1 Ventura ship with Freeform, an app that allows people to collaborate with others on a simulated whiteboard. Supposedly, Apple has designed the app for people to share drawings, handwritten notes, files, links, photos, and videos. In other words, Freeform should serve as a space for working on projects with multiple participants. Incidentally, compatible iPads and Macs will also receive Apple’s updated Home app.
