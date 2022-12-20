Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Stock Loses -7.13% This Week; Should You Buy? – InvestorsObserver

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) stock is down -36.71% over the last 12 months, and the average rating from Wall Street analysts is a Strong Buy. InvestorsObserver’s proprietary ranking system, gives GOOGL stock a score of 30 out of a possible 100.



That rank is primarily influenced by a short-term technical score of 5. GOOGL’s rank also includes a long-term technical score of 26.



See Full GOOGL Report GOOGL has an Overall Score of 30. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on GOOGL!

What’s Happening with GOOGL Stock Today

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) stock has fallen -1.21% while the S&P 500 has risen 0.91% as of 10:48 AM on Thursday, Dec 8. GOOGL is down -$1.15 from the previous closing price of $94.94 on volume of 7,758,349 shares. Over the past year the S&P 500 is lower by -15.56% while GOOGL is down -36.71%. GOOGL earned $4.94 a per share in the over the last 12 months, giving it a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. Click Here to get the full Stock Report for Alphabet Inc Class A stock.

