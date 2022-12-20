The Top 5: Upcoming Electric Cars in India – Battery Capacity and … – Saurenergy

Home » Blog » The Top 5: Upcoming Electric Cars in India – Battery Capacity and Range

The Indian EV market saw a brilliant 168 per cent increase in sales in 2021, with an influx of big additions like the BMW iX, Porsche Taycan, and Tata Tigor EV. Similarly, in the near future, the Indian market hopes to see some of the brilliant upcoming models of electric cars. While there can be several parameters to lure the customers, this article focuses on the top upcoming electric cars in India based on their battery capacity and range.

The EVs can only travel, on average, barely half the distance of ICE vehicles before their battery dies down. Further, the lack of infrastructure like charging stations only adds up to the anxiety when someone chooses to buy an electric car over an ICE carrier. The distance that a car can travel before needing recharge depends on its battery capacity, and how efficiently the car uses that energy.

Battery capacity is measured in kilowatt-hours. It is the ability of a battery to deliver a set power output (in kilowatts) over a period of time (in hours). Depending on the vehicle, a 60-kWh battery might allow up to three hours of travel. Factors such as speed and outside temperature also heavily influence the rate of battery use.

Battery capacity and range of a EV has always remained a matter of concern for EV adoption in India as well. In fact, one of the reasons the tender for 10,000 EVs by the Government of India (through EESL) eventually fell through is because of the issues with the vehicle range. Be it for the Tata Tigor EV or the Mahindra E Verito. These cars had battery capacities of 26 kWh and 21.2 kWh respectively.

Manufacturers have been trying to solve the issue of inadequate battery capacity and range of an electric car for while now. A lot of progress has been made on this. Evidently, today’s EV batteries span from as small as 28.9 kWh (in the Mini Cooper SE, for an EPA range of 110 miles) to roughly 200 kWh in the coming 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup, which may have a range of 350 miles.

Our top 5 list gives the best of the brand-new Upcoming Electric Cars – based on their range and battery capacity.

Range – 590 km

Battery Capacity – 83.9 kWh

BMW i4 is built around an existing ICE architecture. The most appealing thing about the BMW i4 is that upon launch, it will take the crown as the longest-range EV in India. The car comes in two variants internationally. The first is the top-spec i4 M50 xDrive, which comes with an 83.9 kWh battery pack and a dual-motor setup. The other is base spec eDrive 40 – which will run Indian roads. Though the battery pack is similar, it comes with a single motor. Thus, the range of this version will be humongous 590 km according to the WLTP cycle. The sedan EV may make its debut on April 28, with its price announcement sometime around May. The price may be above Rs 80 lakh.

Range – 354 to 523 km

Battery Capacity – 54 to 82 kWh

With an expected launch somewhere in the mid of 2022, the global EV leader may finally set foot in the Indian market in 2022. Globally, the Tesla Model 3 comes in four battery options – 54kWh, 62kWh, 75kWh, and 82kWh. Thus, the model may have a fascinating range anywhere between 354kms to 523kms on a full charge. It may have a high price tag of Rs 70-90 Lakh in India.

Range – 385 to 481 km

Battery Capacity – 58 and 72.6 kWh

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is built on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard architecture. The model has been spotted testing in India a number of times. The car comes with two battery pack options – 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh. Talking of the battery capacity and the range, the smaller battery pack is capable of a total range of 385 km while the larger pack can complete 481 km on a single charge. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be launched in India sometime in mid-2023 with a price tag of ₹ 40.00 – 60.00 Lakh.

Range – 418 km

Battery Capacity – 78 kWh

Due to the semiconductor shortage, it has delay in arrival, in 2021. The Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a 78-kWh battery pack. Consequently, it offers a range of up to 418 km on a single charge as per the WLTP cycle. Barring a few visual markings that signify its electric nature, the rest of the elements are similar to the XC40. We may expect to see it on Indian streets as early as mid 2022. It may have a price range of Rs 50-55 lakh.

Range – 400 km

Battery Capacity – 40 kwH

Tata Nexon EV launch can be any day now with the public testing already taken place a couple of times recently. A 40-kWh battery pack may help the car deliver a range of 400km on a single charge. Now, because of the bigger battery, the boot space in the Nexon is may go down from the current 350 litres. The car may cost approximately around Rs 17-18 lakh for the base variant.

