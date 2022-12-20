Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds just got a big price cut – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re looking for great earbuds at a similar great price, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $180 when you buy direct from Samsung today. Normally priced at $230, that’s a considerable discount of $50 off the usual price, making it easily one of the best headphone deals around. Hugely useful for music and podcast fans, the deal is likely to only be around for a limited time. Here’s a quick look at what you need to know about them.



The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are effectively rivals to AirPods Pro with an eye on improving things for Android phone owners in particular. Some of the best wireless earbuds around, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro promise studio-quality sound, particularly if you pair them with a Samsung Galaxy phone.

The earbuds use Intelligent Active Noise Cancelation to block out even the loudest outside sounds, so you can focus on what matters most. While doing so, you get enhanced 360-degree audio so music feels like it’s coming from every angle, just like a surround-sound experience. Any time you need to take in the world again, you can use Intelligent Conversation Mode to switch off ANC, turn down the volume, and put your earbuds into ambient mode so you can hear the other person clearly without needing to remove the earbuds.

The useful features keep on coming too. Pairing easily with all your Samsung devices, they automatically switch audio sources any time an alert or call comes in, keeping you on top of things. If you ever worry about losing them, Smart Things Find helps you track them down with notifications and a map giving you a heads up. Comfortable and IPX7 water-resistant, these are particularly ideal earbuds for heading out and about or focusing on a long gym session, all without worrying about losing them.

Normally priced at $230, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are down to $180 for a limited time only at Samsung, thereby saving you $50 off the usual price. We don’t know how long they’ll stick around at this price so buy them now before you miss out.



Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source