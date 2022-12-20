When Is “Criminals Minds: Evolution” Returning To Disney+? – What's On Disney Plus

“Criminal Minds” is one of the most watched shows on Disney+ around the world, and the latest sixteenth season, called “Criminal Minds: Evolution”, returned in late 2022 on Paramount+ in the United States and on Disney+ in many countries around the world like the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

In “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Cast members from the original series reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” is continuing and expanding the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. This season continues the “Criminal Minds” series, the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst.

The new season consists of ten episodes, and the first half of the season has already been released on Paramount+ in the US and on Disney+ around the world. However, the show is going on a mid-season break over the holiday period.

The good news is “Criminal Minds’ fans don’t have to wait too long as new episodes will be returning to Disney+ on Friday, 13th January 2023. With new episodes dropping every Friday until the finale is released on Friday, 10th February 2023.

While in the US, the series will be returning to Paramount+ on Thursday, 12th January 2023.





Here’s a list of when each of the new episodes will be released on Disney+ in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Canada:

Note: This is subject to change



Disney+ updates on Fridays at the following times:

Sometimes episodes can arrive a few minutes later as the servers update. The Disney+ front page usually updates about an hour later.



“Criminal Minds: Evolution” is produced by Disney’s ABC Signature and Paramount’s CBS Studios. Erica Messer (“Criminal Minds,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce, and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” joins all 15 seasons of the long-running, original series “Criminal Minds” as well as the subsequent spin-offs “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” all available to stream on Disney+.

Are you looking forward to “Criminal Minds: Evolution”?

