Elon Musk's Tesla Share Sales Could Point to Debt Help for Twitter – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.
In South African townships oppressed because of unemployment, crime, drugs and violence, and where many of the population are suffering from HIV and Aids, this inspiring feature-length documentary follows the journey of six people who transform themselves through yoga, and documents the impact that yoga has on their families, and communities.
Tron’s Justin Sun Says China Sees Hong Kong As Crypto Policy Trial
Indonesia to Announce Another Commodity Export Ban Wednesday
New Zealand Consumer Sentiment Drops to Record Low as Rates Rise
US Rent Inflation Is Slowing Fast in New Index Built by Fed Team
Chile Needs More Belt-Tightening Before Any Rate Cut, Central Bank Chief Says
Zuckerberg Takes Stand in FTC Case Against Meta VR Acquisition
Wells Fargo’s Problems Are Far From Over Even After Record $3.7 Billion Settlement
Musk’s Twitter Draws Deeper FTC Scrutiny Over Rising Privacy, Security Concerns
Musk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor Found
Zuckerberg Says No VR Fitness App at Meta Doesn’t Keep Him up at Night
China Cuts Covid Death Toll by One as Doubts Grow Over Actual Count
Trump’s Tax Returns to Take Few Days to Be Redacted for Release
Elon Musk’s Net Worth Sinks to Two-Year Low
Billionaire Ishbia Nears $4 Billion Deal for NBA’s Phoenix Suns
Review: The Silent Film Era Roars Again in ‘Babylon’
Rapper-actor Common Revels in His Broadway Stage Debut
Americans Are Buying Less Useless Stuff for Christmas
Australia-China Tension Is a Case of World War II Deja Vu
Shipping’s Oil Era Is Coming to an End
China’s Hasty Reopening Is a Risky Bet That Beijing Can Control the Narrative
Apple Investors’ Loyalty Is Rewarded With a $454 Billion Gift
Child Care Faces $24 Billion Fiscal Cliff as Pandemic Aid Ends
Texas Demands Aid From Biden as Freeze Threatens Border Cities
Where the Taliban’s College Ban Fits in the History of Afghan Women
New Zealand Farm-Emissions Tax to Be Lowest Possible, Ardern Says
Australia to Spend $5.2 Billion on Renewable-Power Grid Upgrade
Hackers Rigged the JFK Airport Taxi Line — And Scored $10 a Ride, Prosecutors Say
When Buses Are Free But Trains Aren’t
Homeowners Dominate Local Political Leadership. That’s Bad for Renters.
Hedge Funds Are Questioning Crypto’s Future (Podcast)
Jane Street Culture: A View Into SBF’s Roots (Podcast)
Crypto.com’s World Cup Win Is Overshadowed by FTX Industry Chaos
As he was offloading almost $3.6 billion of Tesla Inc. shares this week, Elon Musk took to Twitter, his newest business, to offer some financial advice.
“At risk of stating obvious, beware of debt in turbulent macroeconomic conditions, especially when Fed keeps raising rates,” he wrote on Tuesday, the day before the US central bank boosted its policy rate by another 50 basis points.
Elon Musk's Tesla Share Sales Could Point to Debt Help for Twitter – Bloomberg
