Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 … – MarketBeat

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.59.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

