iPhone 14 Pro: Leak reveals complete specs and increased pricing … – Notebookcheck.net

After providing comprehensive details of the upcoming iPhone 14 Max days ago, tipster @Shadow_Leak has now set his sights on the iPhone 14 Pro, revealing major details of the flagship well ahead of launch.
Reportedly, the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.06-inch 120 Hz LTPO OLED, with a resolution of 2532×1170. Supply chain insider Ross Young seems certain that those numbers aren’t entirely accurate, however, and claims that the iPhone 14 Pro will see a slight increase in its display size.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all but confirmed to land with 48 MP main cameras and this leak corroborates that. That camera will be joined by a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and 12 MP telephoto lens. The leaker appears to claim that the 48 MP main camera will be paired with an f/1.3 lens but that looks rather unlikely. More feasibly, the 48 MP camera has a 1/1.3-inch sensor size, as we previously reported.
The Apple flagship will come equipped with 6 GB of RAM, contrary to earlier reports that claimed both Pro models would get bumped up to 8 GB. Storage goes all the way from 128 GB to 1 TB, just like the iPhone 13 Pro. Interestingly, the leaker claims a price bump is imminent, with the 6/128 GB model carrying a US$1,099 MSRP. The iPhone 13 Pro costs US$999 similarly equipped.
Panel size isn't right, slight increase, which means resolution isn't likely right either.
