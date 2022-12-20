7 Unforgettable TV Show Mistakes Caught on Camera – Cordcutting … – Cordcutting.com

Cord Cutting Guides, News, and Reviews

Blooper reels are always a fan favorite. For some reason, seeing “fails” or famous actors making mistakes in real time seem to draw laughter around the room. Similarly, it’s an odd feeling to find errors or editing mistakes in your binge-worthy shows. We mumble to ourselves, “Did that really just happen?” More times than not, you’re not just seeing things. Here’s a roundup of seven unforgettable TV show mistakes caught on camera.

Many of the scenes in “Friends” take place in the characters’ apartments or even right outside their doors. Yet, some of the editing doesn’t always line up. You may notice Joey and Chandler living in one apartment in the first season, and then they just so happen to move to flats on higher levels later in the same season, which you’ll notice by the numbers on their doors.

Interested in rewatching the show for the 10th time, or are you curious about the editing error in the inaugural season? You can stream “Friends” on HBO Max, one of the most reliable streaming services, and features a massive library of both original content and new releases.

While “That ‘70s Show” lasted eight years, you might assume that the cast would age out of high school after the standard four years. Well, the featured teens were sophomores and juniors in the first season, as the show’s plot is supposed to take place during their four years of high school. However, they proceeded to stay in high school for the duration of the show.

What’s more, the characters were seen celebrating Christmas in five different episodes and mentioning various ‘70s references that quickly became outdated. Viewers began to catch on to the clear misstep. “That ‘70s Show” is a blast from the past in many ways. This on-air classic is streaming on Peacock.

You’d assume that most characters in TV shows would be wearing shoes when they’re in public. Well, in the fifth season of “Gossip Girl,” the producers got it partially correct. In the scene where Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Dan Humphry (Penn Badgley) are walking into a party, there’s an extra actor that can be seen walking around with only one high heel on while her other foot is bare. While this mistake doesn’t necessarily impact the scene, it’s certainly cause for a brief moment of laughter.

Have a look at this odd clip when you stream “Gossip Girl” on HBO Max.

Shooting a show can be exhausting, let alone the final season of one of the most popular shows available for streaming. As such, the producers of “Game of Thrones” owned up to a 2019 filming error when the internet went wild over a Starbucks coffee cup that made a visible appearance on a table in the background. An extra shot couldn’t even cover up this mistake by the “Game of Thrones” crew.

Stream one of the most-watched dramas on HBO Max or Hulu.

During Season Two of “Love Is Blind,” Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata are one of the couples who draw quite a bit of attention for several reasons. Not only is their relationship up in the air the entire season, but they were also captured during one of their shared meals. During one of their dinner scenes, the amount of stir-fry on their plates changed multiple times throughout an important conversation. The plates go from full to empty to full again, leading viewers to assume that some of the shots may have been reordered throughout this scene.

Want to stream “Love Is Blind” right now? Head to Netflix, one of the best streaming subscriptions to buy for exclusive shows and movies.

It’s pretty difficult to talk on the phone or listen to who’s on the other line when you’re not holding it the right way. Well, Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale) attempts to do just that in Season Five, episode 19 of “Pretty Little Liars.” No need to lie about it, though; editing mistakes happen fairly often, but it’s the internet that seems to capture it down the road.

Watch “Pretty Little Liars” on HBO Max.

Four shoes, one scene. Haley’s (Bethany Joy Lenz) footwear choice during the “Wannabe” dance in “One Tree Hill” clearly changes between sneakers and heels throughout the scene. Dancing can be painful on the feet, especially in heels, so it makes sense that several takes were needed to capture the scene correctly.

Watch all of the show’s episodes on Hulu or HBO Max.

