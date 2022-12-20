Apple Tightens COVID Prevention Rules for Developers Attending … – MacRumors

Developers who have been invited to attend the June 6 WWDC viewing event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California will need to adhere to stricter COVID prevention rules that Apple has recently implemented.



In emails sent out today, Apple informed developers that they will need to wear N95 masks while indoors, and that a negative FDA-approved COVID antigen test is required the day before. Attendees will need to upload their negative test results to Apple’s portal before arriving at ‌Apple Park‌.

Saw the updated WWDC email that you need a negative FDA-approved COVID antigen test the day before and N95 masks are required indoors (yay)! Does that just mean I can bring some rapid tests in my luggage? — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) May 24, 2022

This is an updated guideline that reflects an increasing number of COVID cases in California and other states. Prior to today, Apple’s website said that developers would be required to test three days before the event and that masks would be optional, but that wording has since been removed.

There was some speculation that Apple could cancel the event because the company recently delayed plans to have corporate employees working in the office three days a week amid rising COVID cases, but it appears Apple is instead opting for more stringent protections.

On its website, Apple says that attendees are required to follow its health and safety protocols, which take into account the latest guidance from public health authorities. Apple has assured developers that hand sanitizer stations will be available and surfaces and high-traffic areas will be cleaned regularly throughout the event.

