Activision's Departing COO to Lead Startup Behind Bored Ape NFTs – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. Live from London, tracking the breaking and top business news stories in the lead-up to the opening of European markets.
Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe. Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, anchored live from London, tracks breaking news in Europe and around the world. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg News. Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe.
Rapper, singer and producer Russ walks us through the creative impulses and strategic decisions that propelled him to multi-platinum success. Since the age of 14 years-old Russ has been cultivating his musical gifts and pushing himself, against all odds, to realize his ambitions for greatness.
Bond Traders Push Rebel EU Nations Into Deals They Long Rejected
Wall Street Strategists Say 2023 Equity Recovery Won’t Be Easy
UK House Prices Set to Drop 10% or More in 2023, Economists Say
BOJ Tweaks Could Be First Step Toward Exit, Takatoshi Ito Says
IMF Says BOJ Yield Move Is Sensible, Urges Clearer Communication
Nike Reports Robust Sales Amid Sustained Inventory Pileup
Elon Musk’s Twitter Problems Are Multiplying
Hong Kong Airport’s Robobus Offers Glimpse of Driverless Future
Grubhub, Cameo Veterans Back Debut Chicago Focused Venture Fund
Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat
Biden to Offer $2 Billion, Patriot Missiles as Zelenskiy Visits
Private Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump Taxes
Elon Musk’s Net Worth Sinks to Two-Year Low
Billionaire Ishbia Nears $4 Billion Deal for NBA’s Phoenix Suns
Knicks Rout Warriors 132-94, Extend Win Streak to 8 Games
Review: The Silent Film Era Roars Again in ‘Babylon’
Winter Freeze? The Ukraine War Is Only Going to Heat Up
Don’t Worry About Being Happy
For 2023, Give Up Illusions About the Power of Peaceful Protest
China’s Hasty Reopening Is a Risky Bet That Beijing Can Control the Narrative
Apple Investors’ Loyalty Is Rewarded With a $454 Billion Gift
Child Care Faces $24 Billion Fiscal Cliff as Pandemic Aid Ends
Texas Demands Aid From Biden as Freeze Threatens Border Cities
Where the Taliban’s College Ban Fits in the History of Afghan Women
The Boom Times for ESG Debt Look Over
New Zealand Farm-Emissions Tax to Be Lowest Possible, Ardern Says
Hackers Rigged the JFK Airport Taxi Line — And Scored $10 a Ride, Prosecutors Say
When Buses Are Free But Trains Aren’t
Homeowners Dominate Local Political Leadership. That’s Bad for Renters.
Hedge Funds Are Questioning Crypto’s Future (Podcast)
Jane Street Culture: A View Into SBF’s Roots (Podcast)
Crypto.com’s World Cup Win Is Overshadowed by FTX Industry Chaos
Lisa Du
Subscriber Benefit
Subscribe
Sign In
Activision Blizzard Inc.’s departing president will take on the chief executive officer role at the blockchain startup behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of non-fungible tokens.
Daniel Alegre, who was also Activision’s chief operating officer, will take on the CEO post at Miami-based Yuga Labs Inc. in the first half of 2023, according to a Yuga statement Monday.
Activision's Departing COO to Lead Startup Behind Bored Ape NFTs – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. Live from London, tracking the breaking and top business news stories in the lead-up to the opening of European markets.