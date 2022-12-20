Paedophile teacher who preyed on girl online and tried to kiss and cuddle pupil jailed – Express

A paedophile teacher who preyed on an 11-year-old child online and tried to kiss and cuddle a female pupil has been jailed for five years. John Royley, who worked as a supply teacher and private tutor in Leicestershire and surrounding areas, had more than 1,200 indecent images of children stored on his digital devices at the time of his arrest.

Of the 1,257 indecent images found, two were category A images (meaning they were the most extreme kind), 29 were category B images and 1,226 were category C images.

And when police examined the 46-year-old’s iPad, laptop and mobile phones they also found 330 other images that had been on a device, then distributed and erased – with some of these pictures being of the most extreme kind.

None of the indecent images were of children who Royley had taught in his position as a supply teacher and private tutor.

Officers began investigating Royley back in April 2020 when a report was made about a man who was engaging in sexual communication with an 11-year-old girl on a social media platform.



Enquiries led police to Royley who was using an alias name on the platform. The girl was not a child who Royley had taught.

During the investigation, police were approached by a young woman who told them Royley had taught her when she was younger and had asked her to kiss and cuddle him.

Royley, from Leicester, was charged with a number of offences and appeared at Leicester Crown Court last month.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and three counts of distributing indecent images of children.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child and one count of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity – no penetration.

And on Monday, at the same court, he was sentenced to five years imprisonment and was placed on the sex offenders’ register and given a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Investigating officer Karen Mason, from Leicestershire Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: “Thanks to the initial report being made, we were able to fully investigate Royley and uncover who he really was and the horrendous offences he had committed.

“This conviction has only happened thanks to the true bravery of victims who have spoken with us and to the dedication of the investigative team who remained committed to proving Royley’s crimes.”

She added: “If you have any concerns regarding someone online please ensure you report it to us. We have specially trained officers who will investigate while ensuring safeguarding is provided to victims involved.”

Anyone with concerns about someone online can report it by calling 101 or their local police’s website.

