The global telecom cloud market is projected to grow from USD 11.5 … – GlobeNewswire

Solutions play an important role in reducing the complexity of business operations, such as network complexity, as they enable enterprises to leverage cloud capabilities.These solutions are based on new technologies, such as AI, ML, and big data analytics, which help gather, visualize, analyze, and monitor data to gain valuable insights.

These solutions enable telecom operators to achieve and sustain the best-in-class capabilities of their automated networks, business processes, and operations by balancing improved services to end customers by improving customer experience while optimizing the total cost of ownership. These solutions include network virtualization, cloudification, automation solutions, management and orchestration, and cloud-native core and orchestration solutions.

SaaS segment is expected to account for a larger market share during the forecast period

SaaS refers to a cloud-based method that provides on-demand software or applications to the customer using the internet.Most enterprises across verticals have adopted the WFH model to safeguard employee well-being and maintain operational efficiency, surging the demand for SaaS-based collaboration solutions.

Some pioneers such as Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Adobe and IBM offer SaaS business applications for various departments.

Based on VNF/CNF to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

VNF manages specific network functions that run on one or more virtual machines on top of the hardware networking infrastructure.It basically consists of routers, switches, servers, and cloud computing systems.

VNF offers a cost-effective alternative with greater control when compared to traditional networking.This, in turn, enables centralized control of the network traffic without configuring the settings of individual switches.

It provides dynamic, cost-effective, manageable, and adaptable solutions, making it ideal for dynamic applications utilizing high bandwidth.

Among regions, Asia Pacific recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Major telecom companies operating in Asia pacific, such as Mobile China, NTT DoCoMo, Airtel, China Unicom, and Vodafone, have a combined subscriber base of billions, and these customers have shown ready adoption of cloud solutions. The public cloud services grew by 38% in 2020 to reach USD 36.6 billion. This can be possible because companies in Asia Pacific are switching to the public cloud domain.

Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Telecom cloud market.

• By Company: Tier I: 18%, Tier II: 9%, and Tier III: 73%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 9%, D-Level Executives: 18% and others: 73%

• By Region: North America: 55%, Europe: 9% and Asia Pacific: 36%

The report includes the study of key players offering telecom cloud solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global telecom cloud market.

The major vendors in the global telecom cloud market include (AWS), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation (Oracle), Nokia Corporation (Nokia), Alphabet Inc. (Google), VMware Inc. (VMware), Intellias Ltd. (Intellias), LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Ericsson), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), Telenity Inc. (Telenity), Robin Systems, Inc (Robin.io), ZTE Corporation (ZTE), Juniper Networks Inc (Juniper), Amdocs Limited (Amdocs), Cisco Systems, Inc (Cisco), Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa), Mavenir Systems, Inc. (Mavenir), NFWare Inc. (NFWare), Inmanta NV (Inmanta), UK Cloud Communications Limited (UK Cloud Communications), ACL Digital (ACL), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba).

Research Coverage

The market study covers the telecom cloud market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments, such as component, deployment mode, cloud service model, organization size, NFV software, and region.

It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the market’s key players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall telecom cloud market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain better insights to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

