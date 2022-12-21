The best last-minute gift card ideas for everyone on your list – SFGATE

Order a no-ship gift card for everyone still on your holiday shopping list.

If you’re reading this, it’s too late: Most holiday shipping deadlines have already passed. Unless you steal Santa’s sleigh (or have Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping) your gifts are unlikely to make it under their intended trees by Dec. 25. But if your holiday shopping list still has a few more names to check off, fret not: Gift cards are here to save Christmas.

Most gift cards can be delivered through Christmas Day via email, making them perhaps the most last minute of last-minute gifts. And while the recipients won’t receive a physical card in the mail, gift card vendors most often offer ways to personalize the gesture, with options to add messages and select from different digital card designs.

Better yet, dozens of no-ship gift cards can be purchased through Amazon, streamlining the shopping experience (and many cards even come with bonus Amazon credits for you to sweeten the deal). So before you abandon your digital shopping carts, check out these electronic gift cards for everyone on your list.

Do you have a manager with an affinity for morning Starbucks runs? A friend who spends all of their money on food delivery? A Taco Bell enthusiast in the family? These gift cards will keep bellies are hearts full this season of giving.

Whether you have a cousin in Palo Alto who is obsessed with virtual reality or a parent in desperate need of a laptop upgrade, these gift cards will keep your loved ones caught up with the latest technology.

Give the gift of endless entertainment when you send the gamers in your life these digital codes. From Xbox to GameStop, let the recipients choose games they truly want to play on Christmas morning.

If it’s about time to kick your siblings off your streaming accounts, send them a gentle nudge with a Netflix gift card. Or, gift movie theater tickets to friends and family so they can see all the new blockbusters 2023 has to offer.

Instead of gifting socks or sweaters (again) this Christmas, give your loved ones the opportunity to pick out their own #OOTD. These versatile gift cards offer styles for men, women and kids.

Purchasing power is a thrill of a gift for youngsters, and these fun gift cards are bound to be well-received. If you weren’t able to pick out the perfect Disney gift in time, let your tiny Disney fan choose their own. Or, keep them entertained all winter long with a versatile Roblox gift card.

If you have loved ones saying “bon voyage!” in 2023, these travel-friendly gift cards will hit the mark this holiday season.

For the friend or family member who is ready to hit the ground running (literally) come New Year’s Day, give them a head start with these thoughtful gift cards meant to help work up a sweat.

Whether camping or glamping, the outdoorsy folks in your life will appreciate extra cash towards outdoor gear, apparel, and accessories.

If you haven’t found the perfect gift for the new homeowner or interior design enthusiast in your life, let them choose something that matches their own style with these home and kitchen gift cards

Debit and Amazon gift cards are classier ways of handing over cash — and no one is complaining about it. For that person who just doesn’t fit in a box, give them the freedom to truly choose their own gift with one of these cards.

