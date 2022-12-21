Overwatch 2 players can't join friends or group invite on PS5 & PS4 – PiunikaWeb

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on November 21, 2022) follows:

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch 2 is a first-person shooter video game and a sequel to 2016’s original Overwatch. It was released on October 4, 2022.

The game introduces cooperative modes while also featuring PVP modes from the original Overwatch. A significant change can be seen in PVP mode where team size has been reduced from six to five.

And as is the case with every newly released video game, Overwatch 2 players also reported several bugs and issues after its initial launch and you can check them out in our dedicated tracker.

With that said, PS5 and PS4 players are now reporting yet another issue with the game where they are unable to join friends or use group invites after the recent update.

Gamers are complaining that when they try to play with their friends by selecting ‘join group’ option, it just simply doesn’t work and throws them back to the main menu.

Here are some reports for reference:

Having grouping issues with playstation currently. Can’t join friends to play with each other. Invite and press join and nothing happens/kicked back to main menu. (Source)

We invite eachother but we just get sent to home screen when we join. Notification works fine but I can’t play with my friend. I’m PS5 he is Ps4 (Source)

The issue appears when a PS5 players tries to play with another on PS4 or vice-versa. Fortunately, we have come across some workarounds that might help you fix this glitch. You can check them below.

Workaround 1:

Workaround 2:

There’s 2 options I found that worked since i’m on PS5 and my friends are on PS4.

– Download the PS4 version and I can group everytime without issue.

– Join a quick play and “Stay as a Team” at the end then dip to remain in group if on PS5.

– Seems cross-gen grouping is bugged atm. Gross, but those 2 options worked for me. (Source)

The above-mentioned workarounds should probably help you fix this issue. However, if they don’t, then you’ll have to wait until devs come up with a definitive fix.

Unfortunately, Blizzard support hasn’t yet acknowledged this problem. But we hope that they fix it soon since many players aren’t able to play Overwatch 2 with their friends.

Rest assured, we’ll keep an eye out on this matter and inform you as and when we come across anything noteworthy.

10:26 am (IST): A Redditor has suggested a workaround that might help you fix this issue. You can check it out below.

Go into a custom game lobby with other people, and invite others to join the group. Once someone else joins, promote them to group leader. Have your friend join the group, and then ask for them to give group leader back/for the random person to leave. (Source)

10:17 am (IST): Here’s another workaround suggested by a Redditor that might help you fix the invite issue.

Another thing that worked for me was I joined an arcade game where people are always leaving like zero gravity, mayhem, no limits and my friend spectated me by pressing join game from social until someone left. We pressed stay as team after and were able to continue playing ranked or whatever. (Source)

10:43 am (IST): While players continue to report issues with group invite, Blizzard support says that there’s still no ETA for the fix.

10:16 am (IST): Gamers who have installed the PS4 version of the game on PS5 to be able to play with PS4 players can try out these additional steps in order to get the invites to work.

On the ps4 version if you set your ps in rest mode while the app is still open you need to close it and reopen it sometimes to get it to work as well (Source)

12:02 pm (IST): A Blizzard support member has confirmed that a fix for the group invite issue will arrive with the next major patch in early December.

Howdy Everyone! I’ve recieved an update for this issue. This is slated to be fixed in the next major patch happening early December, around the 6th. Once this patch has dropped for everyone please try grouping again. If you run into any issues after the patch let us know here. I will keep an eye on the thread. (Source)

05:32 pm (IST): The new Season starts on December 6. So, players can expect the patch to fix the issue to go live on the same date if not earlier.

04:13 pm (IST): The Overwatch team has unveiled everything that will be coming in Season 2. However, they have not yet revealed the bug fixes that would be included in the update.

01:23 pm (IST): Blizzard support has confirmed that a fix for the invites-related issue will arrive on December 6.

The fix is scheduled for December 6. ^JH

Source

02:19 pm (IST): Overwatch support has informed players that the patch notes for the upcoming update will be revealed at 10 am PT on December 6. Moreover, devs will host a Twitter Space to discuss it.

🗣️#Overwatch2 Season 2 Patch Notes, anyone? Hop into our Twitter Space tomorrow, Dec 6 at 10 am PT. We’ll be discussing Season 2 Patch Notes with Lead Hero Designer @GW_Alec & The @MattMrX! Don’t miss out!✨ (Source)

Note: We have more such stories in our dedicated gaming section, so be sure to follow them as well.

PiunikaWeb started as purely an investigative tech journalism website with main focus on ‘breaking’ or ‘exclusive’ news. In no time, our stories got picked up by the likes of Forbes, Foxnews, Gizmodo, TechCrunch, Engadget, The Verge, Macrumors, and many others. Want to know more about us? Head here.

Previous article

I developed a keen interest in technology ever since my school days. And writing about it keeps me closer to this fascinating world. When I’m not working you can catch me playing video games.

PiunikaWeb.com is owned and operated by DeepSeaGem Technologies India. Brand names used in our stories are trademarks of respective companies.

source