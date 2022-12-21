Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is spreading its wings wider making Terra … – newsbtc.com

Terra Classic (LUNC) and Chiliz (CHZ), despite being the hottest names in the blockchain industry, have been underperforming for a few days now. Both cryptos have seen significant losses in value. Following the current crypto trend,

Terra Classic (LUNC) and Chiliz (CHZ) have lost millions in a short period of time. However, there is one player, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), which remains firm in these trying times, and is continuously capturing the investor’s interest, irrespective of the current crypto crisis. Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) Presale success story has generated a massive buzz in the crypto industry. Many crypto projects, including Terra Classic (LUNC) and Chiliz (CHZ), have faded away by the charm of Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Here’s why?

Chiliz (CHZ) is a cryptocurrency designed to empower the sports and entertainment industry through blockchain technology. Chiliz (CHZ) allows fans to support their favorite teams via vote through the Socios.com fan engagement platform. Chiliz (CHZ) has seen significant losses since the beginning of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The FTX collapse has shaken the entire crypto industry, but this can’t be the only reason for the decline in Chiliz’s (CHZ) value. Chiliz (CHZ) has been surrounded by controversies since the beginning of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Portugal and Switzerland match aided to further Chiliz’s (CHZ) price loss when Portugal lost the match to Switzerland. Chiliz (CHZ) plummeted by 8.75% on the day of writing, and is trading at $0.1364. The Chiliz (CHZ) token is highly volatile at the moment, as it has lost numerous investors after the Portugal V/S Switzerland match. Investors have lost their hopes as the token has shown no signs of reversal.

This year has been a major struggle for Terra Classic (LUNC). Terra Classic (LUNC) has lost over 90% of its value in the past 12 months, which has tarnished its glory. At the time of writing, Terra Classic (LUNC) is trading at $0.00001654, which is far away from its all-time high of $119.18. To recoup losses and increase the LUNC price, Terra Classic community has burned over 25 billion tokens. More than 150 million Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens were burned in November 2022. However, this was not enough to stop Terra Classic (LUNC) from falling. At the end of November 2022, the protocol indicated some signs of a comeback, but the recovery is highly unlikely. Experts have warned investors to be highly cautious and educate themselves to be protected from Terra Classic’s (LUNA) volatility.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has turned out to be the best pick this year. Experts are betting on Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) potential and returns. Currently, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is trading at $0.095 and is in its third presale phase. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) holders can now stake their tokens to earn rewards from the platform. At the time of its launch, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is expected to grow by 5000% of its presale value. This is the time when you can invest the least and reap the maximum benefits only with the Snowfall Protocol (SNW).

