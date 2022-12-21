Take $100 off the M1 MacBook Air today – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

There may be a new MacBook Air on the way, but the current M1 model is still a fantastic laptop. And today’s sale makes it even better: Amazon is selling the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $900, a savings of $100 and the lowest price we’re seen since early this year.

The entry-level MacBook Air has an M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, a 13-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and a Magic Keyboard. In our 4.5-star review, we called the laptop “an absolutely stunning debut” with “amazing” performance and “shocking graphics performance” even in the 7-core model. We also praised the “crazy battery life” that topped 16 hours.

So while there may be a new model right around the corner, we think you’ll be very happy with this one—especially at this price.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He’s still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

