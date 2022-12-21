Cowboys selected to participate in NASA's 2023 Micro-g NExT … – Daily O'Collegian

Overcast. High around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Students from the Space Cowboys team were selected for Phase II of the NASA Micro-g NExT Challenge.

Many undergraduate students at OSU have been selected to participate in upcoming NASA mission challenges. The College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology had three teams full of Cowboys selected to participate in Phase II of the 2023 NASA Micro-g NExT challenge.

This has been the CEAT’s largest number of teams selected in a single year. Being selected for this experience includes hands-on engineering design, test operations and public outreach. Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams challenges the students selected to design, build and test a tool or device that addresses a real and current space exploration challenge.

Students on Team APUS consist of Chase Allensworth, Leo Fagge, Emily Goodart and Trent Upshaw. Team APUS is working on solving the challenge to design a tool attachment mechanism for an extension handle for use during lunar surface sampling operations. This challenge is to create tools that allow astronauts to remain standing while working in space. Having to bend down and get back up in a pressurized space suit is not ideal and can create potential hazards.

Team HYDRUS consists of Daniel Aanerud, Daniel Kinard, Colby Wilson and Hector Zeigler. Team HYDRUS focused their challenges on a standalone space suit cooling system that makes use of thermoelectric coolers used for underwater astronaut training in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab.

Team Co.R.V.U.S consists of Ella Higgins. Samuel Hiltz, Tommy Hosty, Jack Massar, Robert Paddack, Mario Pando, Elam Pebworth, John Pippin, Will Reynolds, Alissa Rojas, Daniel Toll and Chauncey Wagner. Team Co.R.V.U.S’ challenge is a zip tie installer for extravehicular activity. Because of heavy astronaut gear, tying zip ties can be difficult.

Each team is working on something crucial for NASA’s development, and Alyssa Avery has been the acting adviser and mentors all three OSU teams. Avery is the research assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering. A faculty member from an accredited U.S. institution or higher learning must mentor and attend events with their team.

Test operations are conducted at the NASA Johnson Space Center Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory. Teams will propose the design and finished product, which will then be identified by NASA engineers as necessary in space exploration missions. Professional NBL divers will test the tools. Micro-g NExT provides a special opportunity to contribute to NASA’s missions. The 2023 Micro-g NExT challenges focus on astronaut training, Orion crew safety, extravehicular activities (EVA) operations for missions to the International Space Station and lunar EVA operations during the Artemis missions.

To qualify for the challenge, students must be enrolled as undergraduate students in an accredited U.S. institution of higher learning, 16 years or older and must be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents.

To learn more about the NASA Micro-g NExT challenge, visit the NASA website.

