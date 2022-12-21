Dash 2 Trade ICO Raises $7 Million, Prepares For Early Launch … – Cryptonews



London, England, Friday 25th November 2022 – Crypto trading intel and signals platform Dash 2 Trade is attracting the attention of a growing number of investors after raising $7 million in a little more than a month.

With investor momentum swelling, its key offering – a coin intelligence, on-chain analytics, and signals dashboard – ready to launch, plus a product development roadmap ahead of schedule and a queue of trading venues lining up to list its token, Dash 2 Trade is a project in the right place at the right time.

As a result, the hard cap target is being brought down to $13.4 Million by ending at stage 4. The team has two main reasons for reducing the hard cap.

Firstly, the key presale analytics dashboard is ahead of its development schedule, which means its rollout can be brought forward, and investment funds raised in the presale be put to use for marketing purposes straight away.

Secondly, and allied to the first reason, the changed market conditions mean that Dash 2 Trade’s products are just what retail investors need right now to perform solid due diligence in light of the FTX debacle.

As explained in more detail below, out-of-market setbacks come with opportunities, and Dash 2 Trade wants to seize them.

The new target means that over 50% of the hard cap has now been achieved as momentum continues to build toward the closing milestone.

In addition, in a major success for Dash 2 Trade, the project has already secured commitments from two exchanges – LBank and BitMart – to list the D2T token shortly after the presale ends.

With these developments in mind, Dash 2 Trade team has come to the conclusion that there is no time to lose in bringing its professional-grade dashboard terminal to market as it is the perfect market fit for these testing times for crypto.

To that end, the presale dashboard beta will be launching in the next couple of weeks, and the presale ending sooner than originally slated. The beta will allow users to start testing the first key feature of the dashboard.

Because of its provenance and its experienced team of pro traders, quantitative analysts, and blockchain developers, Dash 2 Trade has an intimate knowledge and feel for the insights and market intelligence its audience of retail traders needs to succeed.

So, in another win for the project, Dash 2 Trade can today announce that new chief technology officer Ilyes Kooli will be joining the team as the project further refines its offering to optimize for the evolving requirements of customers in the fast-developing crypto asset class space.

Kooli was formerly a technical team leader at ConsenSys. ConsenSys is the Ethereum-focused blockchain lab and incubator and is arguably the industry leader.

He was also the lead software engineer at the ecommerce framework services project CocoLabs and senior software engineer at the machine-learning platform Cobania. Kooli has been at the leading edge of crypto development over the past few years.

Now Kooli will be turning his talent to the task of leading the team in its construction of a best-of-breed product that targets an addressable market of $830 billion (the total market of cryptocurrencies according to Coinmarketcap ).

In another boon for the project, centralized exchange listings are already being lined up for D2T in a testament to the solid foundations of the project, so no need to worry about rug pulls or other nefarious activity.

More than that, though, having exchanges such as LBank and BitMart on board at this early stage means there will be more than enough liquidity to be price supportive for what is highly likely to be a strong public trading launch.

Far from scaling back its ambitions, Dash 2 Trade is looking to speed up time to market by bringing forward its likely fundraising end date and recalibrating the hard cap target to end at the stage 4 target.

Currently, in stage 3 of an originally planned 9 stages, the D2T token is priced at $0.0513 in the presale, and that will rise to $0.0533 in stage 4, which will now be the final stage of this attractive presale.

As a result, instead of 700 million tokens for a fundraise of $40 million, Dash 2 Trade is now allocating 262,500,000 D2T tokens for the presale to target a total raise of $13,420,000.

The tokens that are no longer allocated to the presale (437,500,000) will be locked for five years.

The disastrous losses suffered by the 1 million customers of FTX is a tragedy for all those concerned, but like in all financial markets, capital destruction creates the conditions for rejuvenation.

It is these new emerging conditions that Dash 2 Trade seeks to exploit for the benefit of retail traders and investors.

Dash 2 Trade is, of course not in a position to advance the regulatory changes necessary to rid the space of bad actors, but it can provide the tools, analytics, and signals for safe and profitable routes to market-beating returns.

Fortuitously, even before its fundraising has closed, Dash 2 Trade is in the enviable position of having a product that is ready to go, in the shape of its state-of-the-art dashboard terminal – a Bloomberg Terminal for crypto traders, if you will.

At a time when traders and investors are hungry for tools that will help them to safely seek out the huge profit opportunities that have now opened up in the crypto market, the agile team at Dash 2 Trade is in the fortunate position of being able to pivot to a compressed roadmap product delivery schedule.

The Dash 2 Trade team has uncovered a substantial and important underserved corner of the crypto market regarding due diligence on presale coins, where research is difficult and time-consuming for ordinary investors and traders.

Dash 2 Trade’s unique proprietary Dash Score presale and ICO rating system will be alone in the research market in offering this alpha-seeking and securing feature.

This is a part of the crypto market where savvy professional traders operate to secure outsized returns on investment returns.

A refreshed website has been launched. The new design puts the emphasis on showing off the presale analytics dashboard with enticing screenshots and an approachable soft white background framing.

New features that prospective investors will find useful include a competition matrix to quickly compare and contrast the comprehensive Dash 2 Trade feature set, which explains why it is the traders’ choice.

The roadmap is now laid out more clearly, showing at a glance what has been completed and where the team is on the roadmap.

The ‘Meet the Team’ section has LinkedIn links for all the team members, so everyone is doxxed, while the official partner, Learn2Trade, is now prominently displayed with its Trustpilot rating.

Finally, the all-important D2T token contract address is shown in plain text and with a link to the etherscan explorer page: https://etherscan.io/address/0x4Dd942bAa75810a3C1E876e79d5cD35E09C97A76

In other project developments, new community manager Trevor M is joining the team.

Trevor is a video producer for Coinmarketcap and a prolific YouTuber of three years standing.

He is a graduate of the Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania and will be looking after growing the social media, messaging, and video content channels of the project.

His experience built on industry-leading crypto data, analytics, and community portal Coinmarketcap, will undoubtedly be an important asset for the project.

Trevor’s talents will be essential in helping to drive Dash 2 Trade adoption through the creation and dissemination of engaging content.

He will also be responsible for keeping community members up to date with project news and developments.

Although the collapse of FTX has soured the mood in the crypto market overall, it has also opened up profitable vectors that had been closed off over the past couple of years.

It was the entry of the Chicago proprietary trading firms such as Jump, DRW, Wolverine, and the rest that arbitraged away the myriad price inefficiencies that were once a hallmark of crypto markets.

That’s all changed now. These giant firms have exited the market in droves, many with hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars stuck in the wallets of bankrupt trading venue FTX, or worse still, stolen or missing.

Consequently, a new climate that places a premium on the provision of sophisticated toolkits, research, and actionable signals retail traders and investors are now demanding means platforms like Dash 2 Trade will shine ever more brightly.

Unlike many crypto projects, Dash 2 Trade is ready for the new digital asset landscape that will surely now place emphasis on building and delivering revenue and profits for investors.

Its venture capital backing and experienced team that has already proven its business acumen by building a community of 70,000 traders at Learn 2 Trade, where many have honed their skills, puts Dash 2 Trade head and shoulders above most crypto projects.

Also, because of seed venture capital (VC) funding to the tune of $200,000, Dash 2 Trade has been able to plow ahead in recent months in building a minimum viable product dashboard terminal that is now ready for the beta launch.

Its existing VC support and the advanced stage of its product development make the project a possible target for further investment from VC sources, such as family offices, private equity, and, for instance, the special $1 billion investment vehicle that Binance is putting together.

Dash 2 Trade is building a unified system that includes everything the competition offers and much more besides.

So whereas Cryptohopper includes backtesting, as does Dash 2 Trade, it doesn’t have the curated trading signals, live market, and social sentiment analysis, presale, and ICO scoring system, risk profiler, news feeds, and trading competitions that Dash 2 Trade brings to the table.

Conversely, competitors such as Cointelegraph Markets Pro may have social sentiment analysis and listings alerts but have no auto-trading features, broker API support, or presale surveillance systems like Dash 2 Trade.

All of the features mentioned above, and others such as social trading, technical indicators and on-chain analytics, are available by purchasing a monthly subscription using the D2T token for a fraction of the price of a Glassnode Professional account or a Bloomberg Terminal for example.

Those who do not have a funded crypto wallet, they can buy ETH with a debit or credit card directly on the Dash 2 Trade site .

Mobile users are best served by using Trust Wallet and navigating to the presale page through the built-in Trust Wallet browser.

Dash 2 Trade smart contract code is fully audited by SolidProof and the team is verified by Coinsniper .

