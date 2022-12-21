PancakeSwap Launches Syrup Pools on Aptos, Now Top Aptos DEX – BSC NEWS

PancakeSwap has another incentive for users to migrate over to Aptos with the latest development.

PancakeSwap has continued its migration to Aptos by adding CAKE Syrup Pools to its offerings on the nascent network. The move is the latest since the Farms release of the PancakeSwap domino effect into Aptos.

The latest product offering on Aptos from the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) from BNB Chain––announced via Medium post by Chef Berries on Dec. 20––brings versatile CAKE utility to the Aptos network. Syrup Pools let users deposit CAKE and start earning. The first token in the Syrup Pool to earn will be stAPT, secured through Ditto Finance.

The Aptos Network is a great place for CAKE passive income. The PancakeSwap team requires users to bridge CAKE to the new network, so the token's price remains the same. PancakeSwap has quickly and nicely become the top DEX on Aptos, taking full advantage of a first-move play.

PancakeSwap currently holds $23.56 million in Total Volume Locked through Aptos, according to DefiLlama. The DEX holds a 45% dominance on Aptos as opposed to 53% on BNB Chain.

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools, Swapping, Yield Farming, Syrup Pools, Automated Market Maker , Initial Farm Offering (IFO), NFT profile system, and many others.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on the BNB Chain.

A recent marketing campaign by Floki on the London underground has caused a real stir, with one politician branding the campaign ‘unethical’. BSC News speaks to both sides in the debate.

Transport for London (TfL) has been urged to crack down on cryptocurrency adverts after a member of the London regional assembly condemned them. Sian Berry, a Green party politician, has taken an interest in the topic after Floki ran an ad campaign on the London Underground.

Despite headlines in a number of publications implying that the complaint has led to a crackdown, the plea seems thus far to have had little impact. Following the increased scrutiny, Transport for London was keen to clarify its position.

It was a balanced and fair response from the transport body but it will do little to satisfy the Green party politician who has placed the memecoin in her sights. Berry has demanded that the adverts be banned both on trains and at stations.

While the recent calls to end crypto ads could be seen as a negative for the industry as a whole, the immediate winner in this instance appears to be Floki. The controversy has won the memecoin major press coverage in mainstream UK media outlets, generating even more free publicity for the coin.

While the initial Floki ad campaign was limited only to the UK underground and stations, the increased scrutiny and press coverage has won additional exposure for the memecoin right around the country.

To get a better perspective on the story, BSC News spoke to a community member who has played a pivotal role in the marketing successes of Floki.

The Streisand effect is the name given to the phenomenon in which the attempt to hide or censor information instead leads to the information gaining a greater profile or publicity than it otherwise would have received.

The effect is named after the singer Barbara Streisand, who in 2003 brought a court case to prevent a photograph of her residence in Malibu from being published. The court case not only brought greater attention to her residence in the short term but coined the “Streisand effect” epithet which sustains the home in the public consciousness.

BSC News reached out to Sian Berry for comment and to question why the politician was singling out crypto and Floki for criticism.

“I am not singling out crypto on its own but am concerned about many kinds of advertising that target people’s financial or personal worries, and want a much wider review that also takes environmental concerns into account,” she told BSC News.

"The extreme reaction to my concern from people already involved in this scheme increases my worry that this could be a risky pyramid style bubble that Londoners should be very cautious about.

"My effort to limit these ads is just one aspect of a much wider review of advertising rules on the public transport network, which includes restrictions on adverts by repressive regimes, payday lenders, gambling companies and those that promote an unhealthy body image.”

While the Floki community may or may not appreciate being lumped in with repressive regimes, payday lenders, gambling, and looking sexy, it is clear that Berry is a concerned individual on a wider crusade to change advertising rules in London.

As for the risks of investing in memecoins, we remind everyone of the simple ‘golden rule’ of crypto: DYOR – do your own research.

The dogcoin meme-token has now offered the first glimpse of its NFT gaming metaverse before a major US television advertising campaign.

The hugely popular meme-coin Floki is offering users the first look at its upcoming NFT gaming metaverse. The dogcoin takes its name from Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu puppy and has demonstrated considerable growth over the past few months.

‍Floki (FLOKI) is now up 84,890% from July, becoming the 3rd most popular memecoin behind Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. With the backing of one of crypto’s most enthusiastic communities, the company is now turning its attention to creating the ‘Valhalla’ NFT gaming metaverse.

As time goes on, further details on Valhalla are becoming known. In a recent newsletter to its community, Floki confirmed that a theme song for the universe has already been written. In another update, Floki revealed that one of the in-game characters for the universe would be none other than Elon Musk.

The massive success of Floki is being driven by a highly motivated and engaged community, in combination with a hugely aggressive marketing campaign.

The company has now revealed its most ambitious marketing campaign to date with TV spots booked on CNN, CNBC, ESPN, Fox News, Fox Business, MSNBC, Discovery. The TV ad campaign will run through December until the New Year.

As Floki points out, the 100 million impressions estimate is based only on the US domestic performance of the campaign.

Many of the channels also have international audiences that will further boost the impression numbers of the ads. The US ad campaign is just one of many which the company has recently launched.

A billboard campaign in Germany will see the meme token featured in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Cologne, and Dusseldorf.

In Ireland, Floki will feature on 150 buses, 14 billboards, 12 rail digital displays, and 50 rails 6-sheets.

In Spain, the dogcoin will hit 81 billboards, 35 buses, and Trams in Madrid and Barcelona, and in South America, the company has partnered with a marketing company to break into Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Colombia.

This may only be the beginning of the Floki invasion… Be ready!

Floki's marketing campaign takes off in London, but the team is cautious after a recent brush with regulators.

Popular memecoin Floki started its marketing campaign on April 25 by strategically placing its advertisements on London buses and the London Underground to capitalize on maximum visibility through the city’s public transportation system.

Floki will target 100 buses and 203 strategic locations in the London Underground with its new campaign in London. After being challenged by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) earlier, Floki aims to emphasize its ecosystem with its new tagline: "Floki doesn't do politics, we do ecosystems."

Floki's advertisement was flagged last December by ASA, who found that the advert exploited consumers' fear of missing out with its tagline, "Missed Doge, Get Floki." Moreover, the last time Floki ran a marketing campaign in early March, they were again challenged by the the ASA. This time Floki's tagline focuses on its community and platform, which is less controversial.

Floki's aggressive advertising campaign coincides with a poll conducted by ByBit on the company's token listing. ByBit is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with more than 5 million registered users.

A successful spot listing on ByBit will give Floki a bridge to tap into new liquidity as users on the ByBit platform can now purchase and sell the $FLOKI token.

The memecoin’s marketing machine is now targeting crypto YouTube viewers with over 50 million adverts set to run over the festive period.

Floki coin is set to launch an ‘aggressive Youtube advertising campaign’ as the Viking-themed dogcoin continues to broaden its userbase.

According to data on BscScan, the Shiba Inu memecoin now boasts 323,079 unique addresses. The incredible growth of Floki this year has been supported by a huge global marketing campaign across multiple channels and media. That campaign so far has included billboard ads, soccer club sponsorship deals, and even TV spots. Now the coin will leverage YouTube to specifically target a crypto and finance audience.

Floki went on to confirm that the ad campaign would begin on December 21st, running through the festive period and into 2022.

As BSC News previously reported, Floki's aggressive marketing machine courted controversy in the UK when the coin became the focus of a wider political debate on crypto advertising.

Amidst the controversy, the UK’s advertising watchdog clamped down on seven crypto adverts which it said failed to properly ‘illustrate the risk of the investment’. Floki was not, however, one of the firms which the Advertising Standards Agency singled out for criticism. The seven named adverts were Coinburp, Coinbase, Luno Money, eToro, Papa John's, Payward, and Exmo Exchange.

From countless billboard campaigns in Europe’s capitals to featuring on the branding of top sports teams in the world, Floki is going all in on its marketing endeavours.

Floki will be enjoying this weekend’s Formula One Miami Grand Prix, after tying up their partnership with Alfa Romeo.

The initial announcement of the exciting partnership was revealed on February 24 on Floki's Medium, and the hugely popular memecoin will finally get a chance to show off their new partnership as Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas lines up in the fifth position for Sunday’s race after an impressive qualifying campaign. With Miami touted as a crypto hotspot, this race weekend has been particularly exciting for the project.

Miami vibes! Send it. @alfaromeoorlen #MiamiGP 🏎 #Floki #F1 #AlfaRomeo pic.twitter.com/BtFA2Em5xm

With more than 400 million viewers, according to the New York Post, Formula One retains an astounding following that will have a significant impact on Floki's already growing community. The partnership will mean that Floki will be advertised on Alfa Romeo’s F1 car and will also sponsor Alfa Romeo’s Esports team. The significant partnership keeps with Floki huge marketing push that has already seen them secure several partnerships.

With Formula One enjoying a further revival in popularity from Netflix’s hugely popular ‘Drive to Survive’ series, the crypto project may well be in for even further exposure. This is not to diminish Formula One’s already considerable following, the sport is broadcast to 170 territories with an average TV viewership of 87 million per race and a cumulative audience of 1.5 billion people. The season of races spans 22 countries and five continents, making Formula 1 a truly global sport.

BSC News will be following the impact of Floki latest exciting partnership!

