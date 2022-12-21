Breaking News – What's New on HBO Max This December … – The Futon Critic

What’s New On HBO Max This December

Stream New Seasons Of HIS DARK MATERIALS, GOSSIP GIRL, DOOM PATROL, SORT OF And The Docuseries BRANSON ​​

HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this December including the third and final season of HIS DARK MATERIALS (12/5), based on “The Amber Spyglass,” the final novel in Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy. In the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. But as her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the world comes at a terrible price.

GOSSIP GIRL (12/1) is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan’s elite. She’s learned a thing or two from her first go-round – namely what her audience wants, they shall get. It’s time for her to turn the heat up on what’s been simmering as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before.

December also brings the fourth season of DOOM PATROL (12/8), which opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world?

From creators Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin, SOUTH SIDE (12/8) follows Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and K (Kareme Young), two enterprising best friends hustling and dreaming their way through the Windy City – when they’re not too busy working as furniture repo men at the local Rent-T-Own. Shot on location in Chicago, the series also features cunning Sergeant Turner (Chandra Russell) and her clueless partner Officer Goodnight (Bashir Salahuddin), questionable local politician Allen Gayle (Diallo Riddle), and an ever-expanding roster of real-life Chicago residents, offering a glimpse at what it’s really like to live on the South Side.

The second season of SORT OF (12/1) is the season of love. Love includes friends, family, work, romantic love and, most importantly, one’s self-love. Sabi decides that not only are they ready for some uncomplicated romance, but they also want everyone to love each other. Unfortunately, Sabi is faced with situations and relationships that are anything but simple, including their dad’s unexpected return from Dubai, the Kaneko-Bauers’ struggles as Bessy is released from rehab and issues at Bar Bük.

Four-part docuseries BRANSON (12/1) takes viewers on an expansive and intimate 70-year journey, from Richard Branson’s upbringing as the son of a spirited, tough-love mother in Britain, to his pursuits of extreme, personal daredevilry that serve both to grow his businesses’ brands and feed his insatiable, lifelong thirst for high-stakes adventure.

Artist, musician and filmmaker Terence Nance returns with a long-awaited second season of the acclaimed series RANDOM ACTS OF FLYNESS, which explores the metaphysics of Black life through avant-garde storytelling. Season two follows Terence and Najja (Alicia Pilgrim), a couple working towards healing generational wounds and reintroducing themselves to the ways of their ancestors. Each of the season’s six episodes explores a different dimension, while presenting a rich tapestry of audio-visuals to illustrate the spiritual practice of Black liberation.

A HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS (12/1) follows Jessica, a young, up-and-coming filmmaker in Hollywood who has made a name for herself directing Christmas movies. But when handsome network executive Christopher shows up threatening to halt production on her latest movie, Jessica’s assistant, Reena, points out the irony: Jessica isn’t just trying to save her Christmas movie, she’s actually living in one.

Another batch of discovery+ titles will be coming to HBO Max on December 14 which will include SERVING THE HAMPTONS, SELLING THE HAMPTONS, TRIXIE MOTEL, and QUEEN OF VERSAILLES REIGNS AGAIN. Magnolia Network’s SILOS BAKING COMPETITION: HOLIDAY EDITION (12/9), which follows five home bakers across the country that are challenged to perfect a favorite holiday cookie recipe for a $25,000 cash price and a chance to have their winning treat featured on the menu in December at Chip and Joanna’s bakery, Silos Baking Co. Joining Joanna Gaines at the judges’ table are guest judges Andrew Zimmern (Family Dinner) and Zoë François (Zoë Bakes) will also make its way to the platform this month.

HBO Max is offering a limited time savings of 80% on the first three months of the ad-supported subscription for Black Friday. For new and returning customers in the United States, the ad-supported subscription of HBO Max will be offered at $1.99/month for the first three months. The offer ends Monday, November 28.

TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN DECEMBER:

TO BE ANNOUNCED:

Random Acts of Flyness, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

December 1

3:10 to Yuma, 1957

10,000 B.C., 2008

Black Sheep, 1996

Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

Burn After Reading, 2008

Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982

The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)

De Palma, 2015 (HBO)

First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)

Green Room, 2015 (HBO)

Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)

Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)

Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)

A Hollywood Christmas, 2022

Hook, 1991

Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)

Krisha, 2015 (HBO)

The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)

My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Redemption, 2013 (HBO)

Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)

Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere

Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)

Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)

Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010

Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)

The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)

Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

Urban Cowboy, 1980

¡Viva Maestro!, 2022

Win Win, 2011 (HBO)

December 2

Blippi Wonders, Season 2B

Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016

Lellobee City Farm, Season 2

December 4

Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere

December 5

His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

December 6

Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

December 8

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

December 9

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)

December 10

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)

December 12

Adult Swim Yule Log

December 13

The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1

December 14

Selling the Hamptons

Serving the Hamptons

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

Trixie Motel

December 15

Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere

December 16

Martin: The Reunion Special 2022

Ranch to Table, Season 3

December 22

I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

December 23

Family Dinner, Season 3

December 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)

December 30

The Established Home, Season 2

This Place Rules, Original (HBO)

TITLES LEAVING IN DECEMBER:

December 8

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)

December 13

Spark: A Space Tail, 2016 (HBO)

December 29

Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)

December 31

12 Rounds, 2009 (Unrated) (HBO)

12 Rounds 2 Reloaded, 2013 (HBO)

2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)

Africa, 1999

A Kind Of Murder, 2016 (HBO)

A Perfect Planet

A Simple Plan, 1998 (HBO)

Against The Ropes, 2004 (HBO)

Arbitrage, 2012 (HBO)

Babylon A.D., 2008 (HBO)

Baggage Claim, 2013 (HBO)

Bend It Like Beckham, 2002 (HBO)

Blue Planet II

Blue Planet: Seas of Life

Bringing Out The Dead, 1999 (HBO)

Chaplin, 1992

Collision Course, 1989 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Damsel, 2018 (HBO)

Down Periscope, 1996 (HBO)

Down With Love, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle: Tail To The Chief, 2008 (HBO)

Dynasties

Extraction, 2015 (HBO)

Frozen Planet

Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)

Harlem Nights, 1989

Head Office, 1985 (HBO)

Highlander, 1986 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

Life,1999

Life Story, 1987

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

Losing Isaiah, 1995 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Unrated)

Nature’s Great Events

Odd Jobs, 1986 (HBO)

Omen IV: The Awakening, 1991 (HBO)

Ouija, 2014

Planet Earth

Planet Earth II

Real Steel, 2011

Ricochet, 1991 (HBO)

Rocket Science, 2007 (HBO)

Romancing The Stone, 1984

Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)

Serengeti

Serengeti II

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Space Chimps, 2010 (HBO)

Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back, 2010 (HBO)

Starter For 10, 2006 (HBO)

Sweet Dreams, 1985 (HBO)

Switch, 1991 (HBO)

That Awkward Moment, 2014 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1981 (HBO)

The Clearing, 2004 (HBO)

The Counselor, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Final Conflict, 1981 (HBO)

The Flight Of The Phoenix, 1965

The Hitcher, 1986 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020

The Jewel Of The Nile, 1985

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003 HBO

The Mating Game

The Omen, 2006 (HBO)

The Order, 2003 (HBO)

The World’s End, 2013 (HBO)

The X-Files: I Want To Believe, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Thor: Tales Of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (HBO)

Voyagers, 2021

source