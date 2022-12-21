Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone 1: Which is the Better Choice – TelecomTalk



The Google Pixel 6a is a fantastic mid-range phone with a competent camera system and a powerful Tensor chip. It is the successor of one of the top low-cost Android smartphones available. Nothing’s initial phone, the Nothing Phone 1, on the other hand, has a distinctive design and a Glyph user interface at the rear. Which of the two, the Pixel 6a or the Nothing Phone 1, is a better mid-range device? Let’s find out in the comparison below.

A 6.14-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate is featured on the Pixel 6a. The 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED screen of the Nothing Phone 1 supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it noticeably larger. Both devices have a hole at the front that houses the selfie camera, but the Pixel 6a’s hole is in the center, and the Phone 1’s hole is on the left. Additionally, they have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor chip. The Google Tensor chip powers the Pixel 6a. The premium Snapdragon 778G+ chipset from Qualcomm is used by the Nothing Phone 1, on the other hand. With additional RAM, the Nothing Phone 1 makes up for its marginally slower chipset. The entry-level Nothing Phone 1 comes with 8GB of RAM, whilst the Pixel 6a has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone 1 comes with a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 f/1.88 primary and 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooters. The smartphone has a 16MP f/2.45 camera at the front.

The Pixel 6a also has a dual-camera setup, including a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls. Despite using an old sensor, the image quality of the Pixel 6a is noticeably better than the Nothing Phone 1.

Both phones have roughly identical battery sizes: 4410mAh on the Pixel 6a and 4500mAh on the Phone 1. The Phone 1 has a 33W wired rapid charging capability that allows for a 50% battery charge in 30 minutes and a full charge in about 70 minutes. The phone can also be charged wirelessly at a rate of up to 15W. While the Pixel 6a can charge at a maximum rate of 18W.

The base edition of the Nothing Phone 1 (8GB RAM + 128GB) costs Rs 27,499. It is offered in Black and White, two separate colours.

The base Pixel 6a model (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) costs Rs 43,999. It comes in three colours, including Chalk and charcoal.

The Nothing Phone 1 and the Pixel 6a are both excellent midrange phones. You can’t go wrong with either of them, and they are undoubtedly among the greatest Android smartphones available in the mid-range category. Pixel 6a is more of a premium device, while the Phone 1 is actually a decently priced mid-range option.

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

