Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu & Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 16 December – FXStreet

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Follow Following

Bitcoin price is undergoing a steep profit-taking consolidation following the bull’s 8% rally on the week. On December 15, the peer-to-peer digital currency was down 2% on the day as the bears are prompting a breach of the 8-day exponential moving average.



Shiba Inu price witnessed a bearish death cross on the daily time frame on December 13. SHIB trades range bound within a 10% fluctuating zone on the week. The bulls will need to flip the 0.00000932 barrier into support to justify a bullish outlook.



Mithril (MITH), a crypto project in the Ethereum ecosystem, is demanding a refund from the largest exchange by daily traded volume, Binance, following a periodical delisting exercise. The platform’s token, MITH, lost over 30% of its value as investors reacted to the news.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and co-founder of blockchain engineering company Input Output Global, urged the Cardano community to share their take on the new improvement proposal. Similar to Ethereum Improvement Proposals, ETH’s competitor Cardano is gearing up for the launch of Cardano Improvement Proposal 1694 that paves way for the Voltaire phase of ADA’s development.

The FTX collapse will go down as one of the biggest downfalls in the history of crypto. The now-bankrupt exchange’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is bringing the saga to a close with his most recent decision as acquaintances protect themselves by severing ties with the former.

Binance is making headlines every other week in the crypto space, be it the parent company exchange or its American extension. Binance US arm’s CEO, Brian Shroder, stated the exchange still has hundreds of millions in current assets.

Etheruem price rose by 4% following last week's 10% decline. Ethereum price will be challenging to forecast as the bulls and bears spar over minute price fluctuations. Currently, the technicals lean bearish, but traders should be aware of the alternative scenario.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source