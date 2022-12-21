Introducing New Tools for Creators to Build Businesses on Facebook and Instagram – Meta

Meta.st0{fill:#1c2b33}.st1{clip-path:url(#SVGID_1_)}.st2{clip-path:url(#SVGID_3_)}.st3{fill:url(#SVGID_6_)}

At Meta, we’re building products to help creators reach an audience, grow their communities and earn a living. During Creator Week 2022, we’re inviting creators around the world to join us in growing their careers, connecting with peers and building a future together. We’re also announcing new ways creators can earn money on Facebook and Instagram.

Creators will soon be able to make their own digital collectibles on Instagram and sell them to fans, both on and off Instagram. They’ll have an end-to-end toolkit — from creation (starting on the Polygon blockchain) and showcasing, to selling. People can easily support their favorite creators by buying their digital collectibles directly within Instagram. We’re testing these new features with a small group of creators in the US first, and hope to expand to more countries soon.





We’re also expanding the types of digital collectibles that you can showcase on Instagram to include video and adding support for the Solana blockchain and Phantom wallet, in addition to the blockchains and wallets that we already support. Lastly, information for select collections where the metadata has been enriched by OpenSea, such as collection name and descriptions, will now be available on Instagram.

We’re making it easier for people to show appreciation for their favorite creators across our apps, which helps creators strengthen their community and build their business.

We’re expanding access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the U.S., so more creators can earn predictable income and connect more deeply with their most engaged followers. Since launching subscriptions earlier this year, we’ve seen creators like Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse), Alan Chow (@alanchikinchow) and Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) use subscriptions to get even closer to their most engaged supporters.



We are making it easier for people to discover Stars on Facebook by automatically enabling Stars on public creator content — including Reels. This means that people can learn about and use Stars in more places across Facebook. We are testing with a select number of creators globally.

For creators already using Stars, we’re launching new features to make it easier to earn Stars and interact with Star senders:



We’re introducing gifts on Instagram, starting with Reels, so creators have a new way to earn money from fans who love their Reels. To support their favorite creators, fans can send gifts on Reels by purchasing Stars within Instagram. We’re testing this with a small group of creators in the US first, and hope to expand to more creators soon.





We’re launching professional mode for Facebook profiles, a new profile setting that allows creators around the world to build a public presence while maintaining their personal Facebook experience. Professional mode offers creators, and anyone that wants to become a creator, a set of tools and opportunities to begin growing a global community from their personal profile. With professional mode, creators can become eligible to earn money through Stars, ads on Facebook Reels, in-stream ads and Reels Play. They will also have access to content and audience analytics, educational resources and more.





