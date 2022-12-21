Is Ariana Grande Taking a Break from Music? – HYPEBAE

Ariana Grande just made a pretty subtle change to her Instagram bio, and fans think it might be a sign that she’s about to take a break from her music career.

The singer recently removed the profile category ‘Musician’ from her Instagram account, leaving her r.e.m. beauty website as the only indicator on her page. It’s not the first time we’ve seen a successful musician with a brand take a break and pivot towards the business side of things (ahem, Rihanna) so it’s safe to say that Ari may just be entering her Fenty era.

Though nothing’s been confirmed by Grande as yet, we wouldn’t be surprised if a hiatus was on the cards. The pop star founded her beauty brand back in late 2021, shortly after she released her first fragrance, “God Is A Woman.”

Stay tuned for more updates.

In other news, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just shared a super sweet video of their baby boy.

