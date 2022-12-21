Apple finally details what’s new in the latest AirTag firmware updates – 9to5Mac

December 19

Filipe Espósito

– Dec. 19th 2022 1:30 pm PT

Apple has released two firmware updates for its AirTag item tracker since November. However, the company was yet to detail what has changed with these updates. As noted by some users, Apple has finally shared what’s new with the latest AirTag firmware updates.



In a support article on Apple’s website, the company now details what’s new in AirTag firmware updates 2.0.24 and 2.0.36. Version 2.0.24 of the AirTag firmware, released on November 10, finally lets iPhone users locate an unknown AirTag with Precision Finding.

This feature was announced by Apple earlier this year as part of the company’s measures to prevent people from using AirTag for stalking purposes. When the iPhone detects an unknown AirTag moving with the user, the person can use Precision Finding combined with a sound alert to quickly find and disable that AirTag.

Apple has also enhanced notification alerts for when an AirTag separated from its owner is moving with you. Of course, some of these features require an iPhone 11 or later, as they rely on the U1 chip with Ultra Wideband technology.

As for AirTag firmware update 2.0.36, released on December 12, Apple says it has fixed an issue in which the accelerometer built into the AirTag wasn’t activating in certain scenarios. This sensor is likely used to help the iPhone detect when an AirTag is moving.

Unfortunately, there’s no intuitive way to update an AirTag. Apple says that the item tracker is automatically updated when it is in range of the iPhone. Another thing to keep in mind is that AirTag firmware updates are rolled out in phases, so not everyone gets them at the same time.

Users can check the firmware version of their AirTags by going to the Find My app and tapping on the AirTag name.

