Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance Coin, Ethereum & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 21 December – FXStreet

Binance is making headlines every other week in the crypto space, be it the parent company exchange or its American extension. Binance US arm’s CEO, Brian Shroder, stated the exchange still has hundreds of millions in current assets.





Etheruem price rose by 4% following last week's 10% decline. Ethereum price will be challenging to forecast as the bulls and bears spar over minute price fluctuations. Currently, the technicals lean bearish, but traders should be aware of the alternative scenario.





Bitcoin price shows bearish technicals, but optimism for the end of the year Santa-rally persists. Nearly 100 years of stock market data suggest risk assets have a high chance of performing well. Bitcoin price is putting up a fight after experiencing a 10% selloff last week.



Ripple (XRP) price action is entering a calmer moment of the year as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy decision event is the true and final point for this volatile 2022. Finally, some tail risks can start to ease and stay in the background as we break our heads on what to buy for Christmas and New Year at the last minute.

Solana, popular as an Ethereum alternative, has witnessed a steep decline in the active developers on its blockchain network. After nearly a month-long downtrend, SOL price is ready to break out of its downtrend and wipe out losses from the spreading FTX exchange contagion.

Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange, now defunct and bankrupt, is currently in the financial restructuring process. FTX exchange’s executives have located and secured nearly $1.24 billion in cash, from US banking and financial institutions.

Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and co-founder of blockchain engineering company Input Output Global, urged the Cardano community to share their take on the new improvement proposal.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.

