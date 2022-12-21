Jagamemaya A Worth Watch Film On Disney+ Hotstar – Mirchi9



The movie premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 14th and is getting good reviews.

Featuring a talented cast of Teja Ainampudi, Dhanya Balakrishnan, and Chaitanya Rao in principal roles, Jagamemaya is a product of Xappie Studios. Director Sunil Puppala came up with an impressive show of making an appealing crime comedy.

The first half sets up the tone for the crime comedy with impressive performances by the leads, Teja Ainampudi and Dhanya Balakrishna. The second half, which dives into the thriller perspective, pays off well until the end.

Jagamemaya is a worth watch this weekend on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is available in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on the platform.

