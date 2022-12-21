Capgemini: Nine out of Ten Consumers Interested in the Metaverse … – Bitcoin News

by Sergio Goschenko

A report issued by Capgemini, a consulting firm, has found that most consumers are at least curious about the metaverse and what it might bring to their lives. The report, which also examined consumer and company expectations of immersive experiences, explains that many are already taking advantage of the metaverse concept.

The Metaverse is becoming the focal point of studies that seek to identify the potential of possible investments in the field. Capgemini, a consulting firm, found that there is significant interest in the metaverse from both consumers and companies in its latest report issued on Dec. 8.

The report, titled “Total Immersion: How Immersive Experiences and the Metaverse Benefit Customer Experience and Operations,” found that nine out of ten consumers have curiosity regarding the metaverse and what it might bring to their lives.

8,000 consumers and 1,000 organizations in 12 countries were surveyed for the report between July and August. Capgemini’s research also found that while the metaverse is still mostly under construction, there are companies that are already taking advantage of the possibilities it offers.

This is in part thanks to the expectations that consumers have regarding the impact of the tech. 77% of consumers reported expecting immersive experiences to affect the way in which they interact with businesses and other people as well. In the same way, seven out of each ten companies believe metaverse will be a differentiating factor regarding corporate image. Other firms are also bullish about the reach of the metaverse, predicting it to soon stretch into the trillions of dollars, where valuation is concerned.

This focus on the metaverse, and the value it could potentially bring to several immersive experiences, may cause companies to take a more functional approach to it, instead of promoting it as a mere gimmick. In this sense, Charlton Monsanto, global immersive experiences offer leader at Capgemini, stated:

This report supports the notion that early interest in the consumer-facing metaverse, propelled by investments from major players, needs to give enough thought to the real challenges around ergonomics, accessibility, safety, and privacy, which organizations are now working to address.

The report found that most organizations have plans to integrate the metaverse in the near future. Two-thirds of the companies surveyed have a roadmap integrating immersive experiences in the next two years, while 15% have plans for establishing a metaverse presence in one year. However, most companies are still not invested in the metaverse, as 56% clearly state that they have not established a clear path to adoption.

