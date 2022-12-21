The prices of Bitcoin and Cardano have rebounded – The Cryptonomist

Must-Have Crypto for Long-Term Investment: Klaytn, The Graph, and Rate That Crypto

Binance Joins Chamber of Digital Commerce to Support Building a Regulatory Framework for Crypto

A Guide to Securely Buying, Exchanging and Storing Crypto

ISO 20022: the revolution in financial messaging and the crypto world

Binance Joins Chamber of Digital Commerce to Support Building a Regulatory Framework for Crypto

ISO 20022: the revolution in financial messaging and the crypto world

Crypto: the latest news on regulations in Italy and Europe

Latest news on crypto regulation: the Warren bill debating freedom and privacy

Hack against Ankr protocol: over $5 million in crypto stolen

Crypto hack also causes damage to FTX: $600 million lost. Could it be an internal entity within the company?

Rubic DEX loses $1 million in crypto to hacker attack

Warning about Bitcoin Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo

Blockchain Life 2023, Dubai, February 27 – 28

Blockchain, Metaverse and NFT ́s arrive in Granada in January with Block Wold Tour

Crypto Expo is going Global in 2023

Nordic Blockchain Association, Pioneering a better future.

Andrea Chiampo: an interview with the NFT artist in the metaverse of The Nemesis

Swissquote: “we will soon launch our cryptocurrency exchange SQX”

Cardano NFT Column: jpg.store

Marco Ruffa: the interview with Pinko in the metaverse of The Nemesis

Latest news on Binance: former CFO was not given access to full financial accounts according to Reuters

Bitcoin mining: another company goes bankrupt

Important news about Bitcoin and Ethereum whales

Polygon partners with Hi and Mastercard for the first personalized NFT debit card

Bitcoin News: 104 BTC moved from QuadrigaCX exchange wallets

Bitcoin ETF: Grayscale may return some of the capital to investors

Drake and the crazy bet: $1 million Bitcoin on the World Cup final

Bitcoin’s price predictions for 2023

What is an Ethereum node and how it works

Ethereum staking: unlocking test coming soon

Proof-of-Stake: Ethereum launches “Ethereum climate platform” initiative

Ethereum (ETH) has officially become deflationary

Bitcoin mining: another company goes bankrupt

Bitcoin mining: the problems are not over

Hashrate low: Bitcoin mining difficulty collapses

Bitcoin mining revenues are among the lowest ever

Jewel Bank launches a stablecoin issued on Polygon

Coinbase calls for switch from Tether to USDC

Tether launches Chinese yuan (CNHT) on the Tron network: all there is to know

USD Coin issuer will not go public

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano Price Rebounded Tuesday

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu All Closed Lower on Monday

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Dogecoin and Cardano: price and market analysis

Current crypto prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Algorand

Price analysis of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Binance: Patrick Hillman says the crypto-exchange has an expiration date

MakerDAO: DAI savings rate increased by 1%

Compound suspends operations of four crypto

The CEO of Binance says the future will be DeFi

FBI warns cryptocurrency investors about DeFi vulnerabilities

Polygon partners with Hi and Mastercard for the first personalized NFT debit card

The NFT Magazine launches the 4th BookDrop for artists

The latest news on Trump Cards, the former US president in the crypto world

Ledger offers two NFTs by pre-ordering new Stax hardware wallet

Axie infinity: the blockchain-based play-to-earn and NFT game

World Super League prepares to host the first official competition

Official: Lucky Block is the most explosive crypto of 2022

Noku: an NFT gaming tournament to win 1 Bitcoin

“NirvanaVerse”: a new exciting project by The Nemesis and Rai Cinema

The Sandbox, not just land but also sports and crypto

Sandbox and its Sand crypto announce new lands in the NFT metaverse

ŠKODA launched its first experience in the metaverse with The Nemesis

Opportunities for Artists from The NFT Magazine on Nifty Gateway

Hivearium NFT: artist Roberto Giavarini exhibits at Ceribelli Gallery

Poseidon DAO, Deploy Collection #02 sold out in 2 minutes

Paulo Renftle: an interview with the NFT artist and photographer in The Nemesis metaverse

Founder of FTX Sam Bankman Fried extradited to the US as FTT collapses below $1

Important news about Twitter and Elon Musk

The Fed will veer to a less hawkish interest rate hikes than it did in 2022

Elon Musk must step down as CEO of Twitter

China: the digital Yuan

Venmo amid convenience and controls

Revolut surpasses one million customers in Italy

The digital dollar pilot project begins

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

UK: new rules for cryptocurrency exchanges

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By R.L. Bryer – 21 Dec 2022

Bitcoin Analysis

Bitcoin’s price rebounded nicely from incessant selling pressure on Monday and when the day’s candle was painted, BTC’s price was +$461.5.

The boost in Bitcoin’s price was also felt across the aggregate market as the Total Market Cap bullishly engulfed back above a critical level on Tuesday [$761 billion].

The BTC/USD 1D chart below from AlanSantana is where we’re leading off with Wednesday’s price analyses. At the time of writing, BTC’s price is trading between just below the 0.148 fibonacci level [$16,904.0].

Bullish BTC market participants are hoping to put an end to 2022’s bear market and reverse course to the upside to start 2023. Firstly, they must regain the 0.148 with targets above that level of 0.236 [$17,758.7], 0.382 [$19,176.6], 0.5 [$20,322.6], 0.618 [$21,468.6], and 0.786 fib level [$23,100.2].

Conversely, bearish traders want to reject the attempt of bulls to retake the 0.148 fib level and then again go down and retest BTC’s multi-year low of $15,501.

The Fear and Greed Index is 26 Fear and is -3 from Tuesday’s reading of 29 Fear.

Bitcoin’s Moving Averages: 5-Day [$17,092.04], 20-Day [$16,936.11], 50-Day [$18,023.38], 100-Day [$19,436.89], 200-Day [$25,332.7], Year to Date [$28,519.7].

BTC’s 24 hour price range is $16,373.1-$17,061.3 and its 7 day price range is $16,373.1-$17,061.3. Bitcoin’s 52 week price range is $15,501-$52,027.

The price of Bitcoin on this date last year was $48,923.

The average price of BTC for the last 30 days is $16,835.3 and its +1.2% over the same period.

Bitcoin’s price [+2.81%] closed its daily candle worth $16,902.7 and in green figures for the first time in three days on Tuesday.

Summary

Ether’s price marked up more than 4% during its trading session on Tuesday and concluded the day +$49.36.

The second chart we’re analyzing this Wednesday is the ETH/USD 4HR chart by desmondlzw. ETH’s price is trading between the 100.00% fibonacci level [$1,073.42] and the 50.00% fib level [$1,212.24], at the time of writing.

The primary target to the upside of the 4HR time frame for bullish traders is the 50.00% fib level followed by a full retracement at 0.00% [$1,351.05].

Bearish traders have another vision and that’s to go back down and retest the 100.00% fib level [$1,073.42] before another potential retest at the $1k level. The third target to the downside is ETH’s 2022 low of $883.62.

Ether’s Moving Averages: 5-Day [$1,231.76], 20-Day [$1,242.96], 50-Day [$1,310.20], 100-Day [$1,434.92], 200-Day [$1,777.51], Year to Date [$2,0009.39].

ETH’s 24 hour price range is $1,163.12-$1,230.47 and its 7 day price range is $1,163.12-$1,230.47. Ether’s 52 week price range is $883.62-$4,148.85.

The price of ETH on this date in 2021 was $4,016.27.

The average price of ETH for the last 30 days is $1,227.66 and its +0.41% over the same span.

Ether’s price [+4.23%] closed its daily candle on Tuesday worth $1,217.18 and in positive figures for the first time since last Saturday.

Cardano’s price was the worst performer of the lot of projects covered today but also marked up during its daily candle and ADA concluded Tuesday’s session +$0.0059.

The final chart this Tuesday for analysis is the ADA/USD 1W chart via YouKnowTheVibes. ADA’s price is trading between the 1 fib level [$0.018] and 0.886 [$0.369], at the time of writing.

Bullish ADA traders have targets of 0.886, 0.786 [$0.677], 0.618 [$1.19], and the 0.5 fib level [$1.55].

From the bearish perspective, they’re aiming at a retest of the 1 fib level and below that level the next target is $0.01.

Cardano’s 24 hour price range is $0.251-$0.262 and its 7 day price range is $0.251-$0.262. ADA’s 52 week price range is $0.25-$1.63.

Cardano’s price on this date last year was $1.27.

The average price of ADA over the last 30 days is $0.3 and its -20.25% for the same interval.

Cardano’s price [+2.33%] closed Tuesday’s daily session worth $0.258 and also in green figures for the first time since last Saturday.

Since 2009, the onset of the bitcoin network, R.L. Bryer has been covering the space. He is the author of Blockchain: Project Renaissance Volume I and II. He’s also been the guest of countless bitcoin and cryptocurrency related podcasts throughout the world. Every opportunity, he speaks on or writes about Austrian Economics and how bitcoin is the world’s preeminent money.

Crypto Advertising – 21 Dec 2022

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source