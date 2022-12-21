Apple has been Granted a Design Patent for the iPhone 14 Pro and … – Patently Apple





On Friday, the Hong Kong Patent Office granted Apple four design patents relating to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. In addition, Apple filed for Apple Music's "Puro Pop" and "Swift Charts" which was introduced at WWDC22.



Unlike "patent applications" that provide the public with an abstract, summary and details of an invention, design patents published around the world are limited to only providing the public with design patent figures. No additional specifics of the design are made available.



iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max Design Patents



Apple was granted four design patents on Friday relating to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Both iPhones were granted two design patents each. One that is the full design and one that only illustrates a partial element design, such as the front Display Panel.



(Click on image to Enlarge)





Below is Apple's granted design patent 2220357.6M002 from the Hong Kong Patent Office. It's one of two full design patents.







Below is one of the Hong Kong Patent Office's granted patent forms in-part representing granted patent 2220357.6M004. Apple filed for the design patents under Locarno Classification 14 – 03 covering Telecommunications equipment, wireless remote controls and radio.



(Click on image to Enlarge)





Puro Pop – Apple Music Pop Latino



Apple filed for the 'Puro Pop' trademark in Hong Kong earlier this week that covers Apple Music Pop Latino. Apple filed for their trademark under International Class 041 covering: "Entertainment services, namely production and distribution of sound recordings in the field of music; entertainment services, namely providing ongoing podcasts in the fields of entertainment and music; provision of information relating to music; entertainment services, namely curating songs for music playlists; entertainment services, namely compiling and publishing music playlists; providing non-downloadable customized music playlists via the internet and other communications networks; selecting non-downloadable music recordings to create musical playlists for others and publishing those musical playlists; providing a website portal featuring links to musical sound recordings; provision of live entertainment, namely, musical performances."



(Click on image to Enlarge)





Only the stylized text Puro Pop in black is covered in the trademark filing as illustrated in the application in-part below.



(Click on image to Enlarge)





Apple also filed for this trademark in the U.S. under serial number 97668430.



Swift Charts



Apple has filed for the 'Swift Charts' Trademark in the U.S. as noted in the application in-part below. Swift Charts is a new flexible framework that helps developers create charts entirely in SwiftUI that look and feel right at home on all Apple platforms. You could view the entire WWDC22 presentation video here.



(Click on image to enlarge)





Apple filed for their trademark under International Class 009 covering: "Downloadable computer software for application development; downloadable computer software development tools; none of the foregoing relating to financial communications or the facilitation of financial transactions."



Apple Specimen



The U.S. Patent Office defines a specimen as being an example of how a company is actually using their trademark in the marketplace with the goods or services in their application. It's what consumers see when they are considering whether to purchase. Below is the Specimen relating to 'Swift Charts'



(Click on image to Greatly Enlarge)









