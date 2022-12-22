ConsenSys Shareholders Win Battle in War for Critical Ethereum … – Blockworks

S&P 500

GOLD

OIL

BTC

ETH

BNB

ADA

SOL

AVAX

UNI

AAVE

COMP

S&P 500

GOLD

OIL

BTC

ETH

BNB

ADA

SOL

AVAX

UNI

AAVE

COMP

ConsenSys Shareholders Win Battle in War for Critical Ethereum Infrastructure

The ruling provides ex-employees a path to legally argue the firm’s most valuable assets — including crypto wallet MetaMask — were improperly transferred to a separate entity

Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com modified by Blockworks

share

Newsletter

Blockworks Daily

upcoming event

Permissionless 2023

Austin, Texas

MON – WED, SEPT. 11 – 13, 2023

Permissionless is the brainchild of Blockworks and Bankless. Over 5,500 people attended the inaugural event in 2022, making Permissionless the world’s largest DeFi conference. What sets Permissionless apart? It’s a crypto native’s paradise, crafted specifically for both builders and investors who […]

learn more

recent research

Research

Arweave allows permanent data storage across a decentralized network of hardware for a one-time fee, and ensures its integrity and accessibility.

by Matthew Fiebach

/

2 days ago

Breaking headlines across our core coverage categories.

Asset Management

Paxful’s CEO blasted ether, calling it a hotbed for crypto scams and a digital form of fiat

Metaverse

After more than a decade at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Rishi Ramchandi spent the last two-plus years at BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy last month

Regulation

There is no telling (yet) how much cash Bankman-Fried shelled out under the table

Markets

Swyftx had hoped to merge its crypto exchange business with trading app Superhero to create Australia’s first “super app”

DeFi

Ankr says it’s requesting background checks for staff after trillions of crypto tokens were illicitly minted by a rogue former employee

Asset Management

Bitcoin miner Greenidge hopes to offload enough inventory to reduce its $74 million NYDIG debt by up to 90%

newsletter

Blockworks Daily Newsletter

Get the daily newsletter that helps thousands of investors understand the markets.

blockworks research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

Blockworks Advisors LLC

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

source