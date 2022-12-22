Extended sale: Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2021 at its … – Financial Post

Don’t miss this extended Cyber Week deal on Microsoft Office’s full suite of applications and tools

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

Businesses that make the most of their budgets can operate at higher levels at times because of the lessened burdens of cheaper tools, software and so on. Whether you’re getting a new business off the ground or helping manage an existing one, it’s essential to keep an eye out for great deals on tools that can make real, meaningful differences for your team or in your office.

Sign up to receive the daily top stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder.

The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox.

We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

While savings holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday used to be mainly for American shoppers, the internet has opened up its incredible deals to the world. And one that might benefit businesses this year is this significant discount on Microsoft Office Professional 2021, which is available for $40.99 for a limited time as a part of an extended Cyber Week deal. This is the lowest price this product has ever been offered for.

Rated an average of 4/5 stars by verified users, this suite of iconic applications includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote. By taking advantage of these savings, you can set your team or yourself up with a lifetime of content creation using the programs that are most well-known in each of their focus areas.

With Word, you can create written documents with ease, while PowerPoint enables you to create attractive animated slideshows and decks. Microsoft Excel is a marvel of its own, having forged major ground over the years in leading workers to unearth the seemingly endless benefits of spreadsheets.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows and Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 are available for $40.99 thanks to this limited-time extended Cyber Week deal. It’s the best price for Microsoft Office you’ll find.

Prices subject to change.

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4

© 2022 Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. All rights reserved. Unauthorized distribution, transmission or republication strictly prohibited.

This website uses cookies to personalize your content (including ads), and allows us to analyze our traffic. Read more about cookies here. By continuing to use our site, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

source