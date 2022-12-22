Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin, Crypto Prices Fall After Fed Rate … – Investor's Business Daily

BREAKING: Stocks Down Sharply On Stronger-Than-Expected GDP Growth

Cryptocurrency News: Cryptocurrency prices fell with the major indexes on Thursday following the Fed’s interest rate forecast for next year. Scroll down to catch up on the latest crypto headlines.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas Monday night, and now faces criminal and civil charges from the Justice Department and SEC. SBF was scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday prior to his arrest.

Bitcoin fell more than 2% to $17,400 Thursday after briefly spiking above $18,300 to a one-month high on Wednesday following the latest economic data and Fed rate hike. The world’s largest cryptocurrency traded above $21,000 prior to the FTX collapse in early November.

Ethereum dropped more than 3% to fall below $1,270 on Thursday. The #2 crypto has fallen more than 20% from its early-November highs after the FTX crash.

Digital asset investments are extremely volatile. While cryptocurrency’s fundamentals and technical indicators may differ, investors should focus on the same key objectives. First, stay protected by learning when it’s time to sell, cut losses or capture profits. Second, prepare to profit if the cryptocurrency starts to rebound.

Despite their original promise, cryptocurrencies haven’t acted as hedges against inflation. Instead, they’ve trended with the broader indexes. Read The Big Picture and Market Pulse to track daily market trends.

View IBD’s Best Cryptocurrencies And Crypto Stocks To Buy And Watch page to help navigate the world of digital asset investments.

Want a deeper dive into crypto? Check out the What Is Cryptocurrency? explainer page.

How Crypto’s Collapse May Have Done The Economy A Favor

The FTX Fallout Is Laying Crypto Bare. It’s Now Sink Or Swim For The Industry

Who’s Who In The FTX Collapse: From Sam Bankman-Fried To Caroline Ellison

Off The Books: FTX, Alameda Neglected To Keep Records Of Transactions

