Lead Shiba Inu Developer Apologizes as Countdown Ends Up Being Nothingburger – U.Today

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of cryptocurrency project Shiba Inu, has taken to Twitter to apologize on behalf of the team for misleading the community with a countdown posted from the official account last week. “Although not in control of that, I apologize for any confusion. Stay tuned,” the developer tweeted. Kusama stressed that he is not personally responsible for every detail of the project.

As reported by U.Today , the official Twitter account of the cryptocurrency announced “a special countdown” last week.

Naturally, the tweet had caused a great deal of speculation and anticipation among members of the Shiba Inu community, who thought it was a countdown to some major announcement — such as Shibarium, a Layer 2 solution that many have been eagerly awaiting.

However, it turns out that the “major announcement” was nothing more than an upgrade to the official website. This did not sit well with many members of the community, who were understandably disappointed by this revelation. “Very very disappointed,” one member of the Shiba Inu community tweeted. “Countdown was very misleading and unnecessary,” another SHIB fan tweeted.

Kusama further said that he was thankful to Trophias, a Shiba Inu developer, and his team, who upgraded the cryptocurrency’s official website.

However, some users are complaining that even the website itself looks “quite disappointing” and “pretty amateurish.”

In a tweet , Trophias says that developers cannot release everything all at once, claiming that the website is “just the start.”

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source