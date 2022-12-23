Liberty Bowl 2022: How and Where To Watch – Sportsnaut

The Liberty Bowl is the seventh oldest bowl game in college football history and fittingly began in Philadelphia in the 1950s. But since 1965, the game has taken place at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. The bowl also regularly partners with St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Tennessee’s second largest city is set to host a premier matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks as part of the 64th Annual Liberty Bowl on December 28. You can watch this college football game by tuning in to ESPN.

You can watch the 2022 Liberty Bowl on a number of streaming services — so long as they offer ESPN. Catching the game on a streaming service will allow you to pause, rewind, record, view real-time statistics, and even tune in to multiple games at once.

Sling TV gives college football fans access to their favorite games for a low price, allowing fans to pick the channels they want and opt out of the ones they don’t. Fans can pick between Sling Orange or Sling Blue for $40 per month or enjoy all of Sling TV’s channels for $55 monthly as part of the Sling Orange & Blue plan.

To catch the 2022 Liberty Bowl, you’ll need one of the Sling TV packages with ESPN. The Sling Orange plan includes ESPN, home of the Liberty Bowl, as well as ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT among its 31 channels. Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, including national networks like NBC and Fox, which broadcast NFL games on Sundays.

YouTube TV’s base plan offers 100-plus channels, including sports favorites like ESPN, NFL Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, and more. YouTube TV’s Base plan costs $54.99 per month for the first three months and $64.99 per month thereafter.

YouTube TV also includes unlimited DVR, and you can create up to six accounts that can stream on up to three screens at once. And for an additional $14.99 per month, you can enjoy hundreds of hours of Spanish language content, including sports. YouTube TV offers 20 minutes of free streaming to any visitor prior to a seven-day free trial and is one of the best values in sports streaming today.

Hulu + Live TV combines thousands of hours of on-demand content with the live TV channels you can’t live without, including ESPN. Hulu + Live TV has two different plans to choose from, based on how you prefer to watch TV. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV costs $69.99 per month and includes Hulu’s on-demand library as well as Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. You can also enjoy Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV for $82.99 per month. This plan also includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial.

Hulu + Live TV also has several features that make it a prime destination for watching sports. You can easily navigate all live sports games via the Sports tab and designate your favorite teams to appear in “My Stuff,” which will allow you to view all of their upcoming games. Miss the first couple of minutes? You can start any live programming over from the beginning and get alerts when your game is about to start sent to your mobile device.

DIRECTV STREAM offers four different plans. Packages start at $69.99 per month (Entertainment) with 75-plus channels and top out at $149.99 per month (Premier) with 150-plus channels. All DIRECTV STREAM plans include Unlimited Cloud DVR storage as well as the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home. DIRECTV STREAM also offers a free trial for all of their packages.

All of DIRECTV STREAM’s packages include ESPN, so you’ll be able to catch the Liberty Bowl no matter which one you end up subscribing to. DIRECTV STREAM also has one of the best regional channel offerings on the market. For example, if you live in the Midwest, you’ll have access to Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, and more at no extra charge.

FuboTV is one of the best sports streaming services on the market, broadcasting over 100 sporting events with their base (Pro) plan and up to 130-plus sporting events in their Ultimate plan. Three of FuboTV’s packages include ESPN: Pro, Elite, and Ultimate. Pro starts at $69.99 per month and includes 124-plus channels; Elite starts at $79.99 per month and includes 178-plus channels; and the Ultimate plan starts at $99.99 per month and includes 214-plus channels. You can try any plan for free for seven days.

FuboTV offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, meaning you can watch your recordings from any device. You can also stream on up to 10 different devices in your household and watch two devices on the go. FuboTV also offers lots of different add-ons, including premium channels like STARZ and SHOWTIME, making it one of the most customizable plans on the market.

Launched in 2018, Vidgo is relatively new to the streaming scene. Yet, in its short life span, Vidgo has rolled out three English plans, two Spanish plans, and it has found endorsement in Rob Gronkowski. The Plus plan costs $59.95 per month and includes 110-plus channels, while the Premium plan runs $79.95 per month for 150-plus channels, and the English & Spanish Ultimate plan costs $99.95 per month and includes nearly 200 channels, both in English and Spanish. The Premium and Ultimate plans also include 20 hours of DVR.

All three of Vidgo’s English plans include ESPN as well as many college networks such as Pac-12, Big Ten Network, and SEC. Vidgo also includes several additional features, like Timeshift, which allows you to go back to the beginning of a live program, and Live Watch Party to watch the same program at the same time as your family and friends — even if you’re not in the same room. You can also use your Vidgo login to access a specific network’s mobile app on the go, like ESPN or ABC.

If you’re looking forward to watching the Liberty Bowl, then make sure to watch it on a streaming service. The competition is pretty stiff, but thanks to its price and channel selection, Sling TV is pretty tough to beat.

The 2022 Liberty Bowl will take place in Memphis, Tennessee, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The date of the 2022 Liberty Bowl is Wednesday, December 28.

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks are playing in the Liberty Bowl in 2022.

