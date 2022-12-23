Walt Disney World Resort Hosts First-Ever Toys for Tots Distribution … – WDW News Today

The holiday season is here and Walt Disney World cast members are spreading joy and cheer by participating in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. This annual event supports the Marine Toys for Tots Program, which helps bring gifts to children in need. The atmosphere at the resort is festive, with twinkling lights and the aroma of gingerbread filling the air.

This year, Walt Disney World celebrated 75 years of partnership with Toys for Tots, an organization that helps bring toys to millions of children in need. At the resort, both cast members and guests generously donated over 40,000 toys to benefit children and families in the Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

To mark this milestone anniversary, Walt Disney World hosted its first-ever toy distribution event. During this festive occasion, families were able to pick up their toys and enjoy a special experience filled with holiday cheer. They had the opportunity to create cherished holiday memories together, including meeting Mickey Mouse. It was a truly memorable event for all those involved.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the support of Disney,” said Lt. Gen. Jim Laster, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “We are so appreciative of the extra assistance and happiness cast members are bringing to families in need this year in hosting a distribution site. The pure smiles on faces speaks for itself!”

This tradition means the world to many of our cast members who dedicate their time to giving back to Central Florida as Disney VoluntEARS. This year, they spent nearly 4,000 hours collecting toys and supporting the sorting and distribution process at local Toys for Tots warehouses.

“My family was always supported by Toys for Tots, so I know firsthand that this is a really wonderful resource for families,” Disney VoluntEAR Karen shared. “This is my 30th year with The Walt Disney Company and every year, I help Toys for Tots. I’m so proud to work for a company that supports this and helps make sure every child has a gift to open this holiday season.”

You can still contribute to the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and help bring joy to children in need through Dec. 24 by donating at shopDisney.com.

Here at WDW News Today, we have been very involved with the Toys for Tots Foundation. Every year since 2008, WDW News Today has organized a charity drive to raise funds for the Toys for Tots Foundation at the end of November. This tradition has been successful in raising over $115,000 for the foundation through donations made on our website and during our annual live program during the holiday season. Be a part of this holiday tradition, in any way you can, and make a difference in someone’s life.

