Gurman: New MacBook Pro Models to Launch in Early 2023, iMac With M3 Chip Possible Later in Year – MacRumors

Apple plans to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options “early next year,” according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. The laptops were originally expected to launch this year, but reportedly faced delays internally.



No major changes are expected for the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models beyond the upgraded chip options and possibly faster RAM.

The current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips were released in October 2021 and featured an all-new design with a notch in the display and the return of an HDMI port, MagSafe, and an SD card reader. Macs often go several years between redesigns, so a mere spec bump in 2023 makes sense.

Gurman also said a new iMac with an M3 chip will “probably launch at the end of 2023 at the earliest,” without sharing any further details. The current iMac launched in April 2021 with the M1 chip and a slim, colorful design, and Gurman previously said Apple planned to skip releasing an iMac with the M2 chip. He added that Apple remains interested in a new iMac Pro with Apple silicon, but that it has faced delays internally.

Apple also continues to test new Mac mini models with M2 and M2 Pro chip options, according to Gurman, but he did not share a launch timeframe.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on December 13 released iOS 16.2, delivering the new Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source