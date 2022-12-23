Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Bitcoin Cash increases – MarketWatch

The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Friday, with Polkadot DOTUSD, +0.31% seeing the biggest move, sinking 0.48% to $4.46.

Bitcoin Cash BCHUSD, +1.10% lead the increases with a 0.33% climb to $101.45.

Four other currencies posted decreases Friday. Litecoin LTCUSD, +0.08% slid 0.32% to $65.37, and Ripple XRPUSD, +0.52% inched down 0.16% to 35 cents.

Uniswap UNIUSD, -0.30% and Ethereum ETHUSD, +0.37% also recorded declines, falling 0.15% to $5.26 and 0.10% to $1,213.75, respectively.

In addition to Bitcoin Cash, three other cryptocurrencies saw increases. Cardano ADAUSD, +1.61% climbed 0.30% to 26 cents, and Bitcoin BTCUSD, +0.29% climbed 0.11% to $16,808.71.

Dogecoin DOGEUSD, +0.77%, which saw the smallest increase, climbed 0.06% to 8 cents.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, +2.18% shed 1.10% to $34.21, while MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, -1.64% declined 2.95% to $161.32. Riot Blockchain Inc. RIOT, -1.81% shares declined 2.16% to $3.70, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA, +1.63% slid 0.14% to $3.67.

Overstock.com Inc. OSTK, +3.67% sank 0.26% to $19.04, while Block Inc. SQ, +0.13% declined 1.80% to $59.50 and Tesla Inc. TSLA, -0.98% shed 2.23% to $122.56.

PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL, -0.20% slipped 0.23% to $68.41, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON, +3.18% shares dropped 2.83% to $2.75. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, -1.32% fell 1.55% to $151.01, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, +0.38% rose 0.23% to $63.90.

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK, +0.40% sank 0.13% to $15.13. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF BITQ, -0.32%, which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, declined 1.31% to $3.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, which tracks the Bitcoin market price, sank 0.41% to $8.12.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

CarMax's dreadful quarterly report isn't good news for automotive investors. The mix of inflation and interest rates have used-car prices too high for many buyers.

Supported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Visit a quote page and your recently viewed tickers will be displayed here.

source