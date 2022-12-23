Ginger shots: Health benefits, recipe, and how to make – Medical News Today

Ginger shots may offer several health benefits. Early research on ginger suggests that it may reduce nausea, certain types of pain, and the risk of certain conditions, such as type 2 diabetes.
The above information comes from a 2020 study published in Nutrients.
Ginger shots are concentrated beverages with fresh ginger root juice as the main ingredient. They often include lemon or orange juice, as well as honey and spices, such as turmeric.
Although there is limited research on the health benefits and safe dosage, a shot containing up to 4 grams of ginger is generally considered safe. However, doses larger than this may cause problems, such as bleeding.
For centuries, people in various parts of the world have used ginger as a traditional herbal remedy for common health problems. According to research, preliminary studies indicate that it may have beneficial properties, but clinical trials are necessary to further investigate them.
It is worth noting that studies tend to use ginger extract rather than raw ginger or ginger juice. However, ginger juice likely offers benefits that are similar in type, if not in magnitude. These include:
There are no rules for making ginger shots, so a person can include any fruit, vegetable, or seasoning they like. Below are a few ideas:
A 2019 review of clinical trials looked into the effects of ginger shots on weight. It found that regular ginger consumption may reduce body weight and waist-to-hip ratio, an indicator of fat around the waist.
However, the findings did not show that ginger affects body mass index (BMI).
Additionally, a 2020 study involving rats tested the effects of ginger water on weight loss and the metabolism of certain nutrients.
Ginger water is not exactly ginger root juice, but it is similar. The authors obtained it as a byproduct of freezing ginger rhizomes, which are underground roots of the ginger plant.
Data analysis suggested that ginger may help reduce weight and prevent obesity and obesity-related conditions. However, because this study was done on rats, the results cannot be directly applied to humans.
The homemade version has some advantages.
First, a person who makes it can adjust the ingredients to their preferences. Ginger juice can have a strong taste, so someone may reduce the amount if they find it objectionable. They can choose to dilute it or add juices they enjoy, such as orange juice.
Also, if an individual chooses to use only organic ingredients, making it at home ensures that the shots do not contain pesticides. It is also best to drink ginger shots when they are fresh.
Finally, store-bought ginger shots can be expensive. The ingredients used to make ginger shots at home are relatively inexpensive, so the homemade option is preferable in terms of cost.
Most ginger shot recipes contain lemon juice. This can wear away tooth enamel and make the teeth sensitive.
To prevent this, a person can swish down the shot quickly to reduce exposure. They can also drink the shot through a straw. After drinking, they should rinse their mouth thoroughly with water to wash away the lemon juice.
Evidence indicates that ginger is safe in doses of up to 4 g daily. This equates to roughly 2 tsp. Higher doses have the potential to cause:
Doses higher than 6 g may:
Preliminary research suggests that ginger may offer a range of health benefits, including reduced pain in arthritis and certain other pain-inducing conditions. It may also decrease nausea from chemotherapy and pregnancy.
Many ginger shot recipes call for raw ginger root and lemon juice, but a person may add spices, honey, and juice. Ginger may cause side effects in high doses, but if someone does not consume more than 2 teaspoons of ginger root in a daily shot, they should not experience any issues.
