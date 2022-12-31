Rocketize is Set to Overtake Solana and Hex Coin | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

The Rocketize (JATO) platform is a futuristic community-oriented meme project that aims to provide its users with numerous benefits associated with the meme coin industry. Unlike other dog-themed meme cryptocurrencies on the market today, the Rocketize (JATO) crypto project is represented by a rocket.

The Jet-Assisted Take-Off token, represented as JATO, is the main utility token that powers the Rocketize platform and its features. Built on the Binance Smart Chain’s (BSC) BEP-20 standard, the JATO token is utilized on the Rocketize platform as a means of payment, means of providing rewards for users, and granting its holders with special voting rights that enable them to have a say in how the Rocketize Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is governed.

Although inspired by the pioneer meme coin called Dogecoin (DOGE), the Rocketize (JATO) platform has unlimited functionality as its native token is used to provide a plethora of use cases.

Solana (SOL), just like other mainstream cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA), is a decentralized finance (DeFi)-a powered blockchain that was created to host the development of cryptocurrency products and services. One feature of the Solana (SOL) network that distinguishes it from other blockchain networks on the coin market today is its unique architectural design that enables users of the platform to perform transactions at faster speeds and cheaper costs. This architectural design also allows developers and creators of decentralized applications (dApps) to create customizable applications and services written in different programming languages.

The functionality of the Solana (SOL) network is powered by the SOL token. Apart from powering the activities that take place on the Solana network, the SOL token is also used to incentivize users of the platform by serving as a means of providing them with rewards for staking the tokens.



Created by Richard Heart in 2019, Hex Coin (HEX) is one of the cryptocurrencies in the crypto verse today whose main aim is to promote decentralization. This can be achieved because the Hex Coin (HEX) is a digital store of value created to replace the conventional Certificate of Deposits (CDs) used in financial institutions. Hex Coin (HEX) aims to serve as the blockchain counterpart of these Certificates of Deposits by leveraging on the benefits of Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

The HEX token is the currency ticker for the Hex Coin and it is an ERC-20 token supported on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain network. The Hex platform allows users to earn more HEX when they stake their tokens on the coin market.

Rocketize (JATO);

Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.



For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2022 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source