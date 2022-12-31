“Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” Disney+ Hotstar Release Date … – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has announced that the global blockbuster, “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva,” which is the opening chapter in India’s first original cinematic universe, the Āstraverse, will be coming to Disney+ Hotstar in India on November 4th 2022.

Inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from India’s ancient history yet set in the modern world, “Brahmāstra: Part One— Shiva” is an epic story of fantasy, adventure, love and hope, told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacle. The grand adventure features a stellar ensemble cast of some of India’s most beloved actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Set in modern-day India, the narrative is woven around the existence of Astras of power that have been protected by a group called the Brahmānsh since Ancient Vedic times. The most powerful of these Astras, named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, is the Brahmāstra. A mysterious dark force is trying to wake the Brahmāstra, threatening the universe we know today. The new film sees hero Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) journey into this magical world of Astras where he learns of his mysterious connection to the Brahmānsh and the Brahmāstra. Shiva discovers the truth both about his own destiny as a divine hero and about the great power that dwells within him, the power of Fire.

The film has been produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

20th Century Studios is handling the international distribution for the film, and the film has previously been confirmed to be coming to Disney+ around the world. However, that release date hasn’t yet been announced, but hopefully, it’s around the same time as it’s release in India, since it will have now completed its 45-day theatrical exclusive window.

